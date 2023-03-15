DOUGLAS — The Willcox Cowgirls knocked off the St. David Tigers 11-4 Saturday, March 11, winning the championship at the Fifth Annual Hilda Luna Douglas Softball Invitational.
Willcox was the No. 3 seed going into Saturday’s championship game, St. David the fourth seed.
The championship was a bit of redemption for coach Trevor Ward and the Cowgirls, who lost to Douglas in the final last year.
“I think the girls being fresh this year really helped,” he said. “On Saturday last year we played six games (that day). Our last game was against Douglas. It was 7:30 at night, the girls were tired. We had a really up-tempo game with Safford the game before and the girls were tired. This game we were fresh, we didn’t have any losses. It was a great tournament as always.”
In an effort to help speed up the event, tournament officials went to a single elimination tournament this year instead of the double elimination it had been the previous four years.
St. David gave 4A Douglas its first loss of the season Saturday, snapping a 13-game winning streak with a 6-5 win in the semifinals, setting up the pool play rematch where St. David and Willcox tied 5-5 after five innings and 75 minutes of play on Friday.
Willcox, 9-0-1 overall, went 2-0-1 in pool play Friday, beating Nogales 6-3 and Tucson Cholla 11-6 before tying St. David.
St. David, 5-2-1 overall, went 1-1-1, beating Tombstone and losing to Douglas 7-1 in the opening pool play game on Friday.
Based on their records in pool play and runs scored against, Douglas was awarded the overall No.1 seed over No. 2 Safford.
Douglas beat eighth seed Cholla in the first round while St. David topped Nogales 7-5, Willcox beat Bisbee 9-2 and Safford downed Tombstone 20-2.
Following St. David’s big win over Douglas, Willcox took care of business against Safford, winning 7-1.
In the championship game Willcox used back-to-back three-run rallies in the first and second innings to take a 6-0 lead.
St. David battled back to within two, scoring once in the bottom of the second and three times in the bottom of the fourth.
Willcox responded with three runs in the top of the sixth before adding two more in the top of the seventh.
The Cowgirls were aided by the pitching and hitting of sisters Jesse and Alyssa Gonzalez. The duo both spent time in the pitcher’s circle Friday and Saturday, setting the table for Willcox to win the championship.
In the championship game Jesse, a senior, pitched six innings before giving way to Alyssa, a sophomore, who closed out the game. They allowed St. David four runs and six hits, struck out 11 and walked one.
Jesse hit 3-for-4 in the championship game, scored three runs and had three RBIs. Alyssa was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. They had five of Willcox’s eight hits. Allison Wilson, Cara Hall and Kytelin Hall each had one hit.
Freshman Paisley Gooding pitched for St. David and allowed 11 runs and eight hits, struck out eight and walked five.
St. David coach Yogi Wilson said he played six freshmen throughout the tournament.
Senior Taylee Jacquez hit 2-for-3 for St. David in the championship game and scored two runs. Junior Anissa Jacquez was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Freshman Anna Daley was 1-for-3.
Ward said he was not that surprised St. David beat Douglas in the semifinals.
“St. David has a good team,” he said. “They’re playing good ball. I see them going deep in the 1A. They can play with anybody.”
Ward was happy with how his pitchers performed and also happy for Hall, who missed her sophomore and junior seasons due to injury.
“She’s been hitting the ball really well for us,” he said. “Our coaches did great, all the way to our managers, they helped us out.”
Ward also credited the parents who helped feed the team during the tournament.
Wilson said he was really proud of how his young team performed, adding he feels this will help them gain some confidence.
“We have a young team, but we also have some really good leadership, which helps,” he said. The freshmen players won the middle school championship three years in a row and don’t play scared at the varsity level.
Wilson said the win for his 1A school over 4A Douglas in the semifinals was huge. When the teams met on Friday in pool play Arianna Villalobos’ grand slam in the first inning gave Douglas a 4-0 lead en route to a 7-1 win.
“After that game we settled down and these girls wanted to play Douglas again knowing they had not played all that well the first game,” Wilson said. “It didn’t matter if we won or lost, we just wanted to be competitive.”
In the semifinal game St. David led Douglas 5-2 going into the bottom of the fifth. Villalobos hit a three-run inside the park home run, tying the game at 5-5. St. David scored a run in the top of the sixth and hung on for the win.
“Douglas is a good team,” he said. “They are coached really well. That was a huge win for us.”
Wilson said he got out of the tournament what he wanted.
“We came into the tournament looking to see really good pitching, really good teams, be competitive and play good softball,” he said. “We did that. We had a couple of innings where we played like we’re young, but we battled back every single time. We didn’t quit. I was so happy to see that. That’s something that comes from within. You can’t teach that.”
Douglas softball coach and tournament director Lorena Tapia congratulated Willcox and St. David on their success.
The coach said her team did not start off well in the second game against St. David and despite rallying left the door open for St. David in the top of the sixth.
“Our girls were not responding with their hitting,” she said.
Tapia said she felt any one of the four teams in the semifinals could win and Willcox showed it was the better team at the end.
“All four of those teams are top tier teams,” she said. “I would have liked us to win this tournament again this year, but I still believe this was a good tournament with good competitive teams.”
Nogales and Bisbee posted 1-3 records in the Douglas tournament while Cholla and Tombstone were both 0-4.
