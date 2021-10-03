WILLCOX— The Willcox Cowboys celebrated their homecoming with a 53-14 win over the Tombstone Yellow Jackets Friday, improving their season record to 6-0, 1-0 in 2A San Pedro Region.
Willcox took the opening kickoff and moved the ball steadily down the field. Marcus Olivares scored on a 4-yard run.
Kicking off to the Yellow Jackets, the Cowboys recovered the ball on Tombstone’s 45-yard line to regain possession. Several plays and a time out later, the Cowboys again found the end zone on a 1-yard run by junior Cristian Pando.
In the second quarter Willcox took over possession on downs and nine plays later, Pando ran 47 yards for a TD, making the score 20-0 following the missed extra point.
Tombstone took possession of the ball after the kick on their own 46-yard line. Held again, the Yellow Jackets punted and the Cowboys took over on their 48-yard line. Moving down the field, a Willcox fumble put the ball back in Tombstone’s hands on its 7-yard line. Attempting a long pass for their second first down of the series, the throw fell incomplete and the Yellow Jackets punted on fourth-and-8.
Willcox took over on Tombstone’s 30-yard line. Despite two holding penalties, the Cowboys scored their final touchdown of the half on Pando’s 25-yard touchdown run for a 26-0 halftime lead.
The crowning of the senior queen and king came at halftime. Jazlyn Felix was selected queen, Johnny Collins was named king.
Holding Tombstone to opening the third quarter, a long pass set up the Cowboys for their first touchdown of the second half, a 1-yard run by Olivares. Fabian Moreno’s extra point gave Willcox a 33-0 lead.
Tombstone fumbled on a first down attempt and Pando recovered deep in Tombstone territory. Three plays later the Cowboys had their second touchdown of the half on a 1-yard rush by Pando, making the score 40-0.
In the fourth quarter, Tombstone had a long pass completion and moved down the field. The Yellow Jackets scored on a 6-yard pass from quarterback Elias Dyson to Jeremy McCoy. Two attempts for a two-point conversion were called back due to penalties, and the third attempt failed, making the score 40-6.
On the third play of the ensuing series at second-and-13, Cowboys junior quarterback Ayden Fuentes connected with Pando on a 47-yard pass making the score 47-6.
Tombstone started at their own 35-yard line and moved the ball, resulting in an 11-yard quarterback keeper by Dyson for a TD. A two-point conversion put the score at 46-14.
Willcox scored its their final touchdown with less than a minute left in the game on a quarterback keeper by Fuentes.
The Cowboys posted 17 first downs on 55 total plays. Fuentes was 8-for-9 passing for 209 yards and 9 yards rushing for a total of 218 yards and one touchdown. Pando ran 215 yards on 24 carries and had 69 yards on two receptions for a total of 284 yards and five touchdowns. Jenkins totaled 73 yards on three carries, senior Rico Lunt had 60 yards on two receptions, sophomore Kash Macumber had 56 yards on two receptions and one interception and Olivares had 38 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
The Cowboys will travel to Pima to take on the Roughriders in a 2A San Pedro Region game on Friday, Oct. 8. Both teams are 1-0 in the region.
Tombstone (2-3, 0-1) in region play, is at home Friday against a tough Morenci team that has outscored its opponents 195-14 the past four games.
