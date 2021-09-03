WILLCOX - The Willcox Cowboys improved to 2-0 on the season Friday shutting out the Tanque Verde Hawks 17-0.

Willcox led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 10-0 at the half. A fourth quarter TD gave the Cowboys a 17-0 lead.

Up next for Willcox is a road trip to San Tan Foothills who fell 45-13 to the Foothills Falcons Friday.

