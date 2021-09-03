Willcox wins second straight By Bruce Whetten Bruce Whetten Author email Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. WILLCOX - The Willcox Cowboys improved to 2-0 on the season Friday shutting out the Tanque Verde Hawks 17-0.Willcox led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 10-0 at the half. A fourth quarter TD gave the Cowboys a 17-0 lead.Up next for Willcox is a road trip to San Tan Foothills who fell 45-13 to the Foothills Falcons Friday. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Foothill Willcox Cowboys Sport Economics Td San Lead Half First Quarter Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman charged with toddler son's death in custody, officials say COVID-19 delta variant hitting Cochise County Police searching for couple in connection with child's murder Former court clerk who struck bicyclist, assaulted police officers gets probation Bisbee fire chief, captain, both under investigation, city officials say Two men charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in unrelated cases Defendant in DUI murder case released on bond Gennavee Hope Saracino, 15 Applebee's employee honored for helping stricken co-worker Frieda Faye Silcox, 47 Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Herald/Review Media Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.