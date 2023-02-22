Willcox wrestlers Allsup, Macumber, Tingle win state titles

Willcox High School’s Oren Allsup, Kash Macumber and Ed Tingle all won their weight classes Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Division IV boys state wrestling tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Willcox’s Mario Fernandez, Tombstone’s Jacob Weichelt and Benson’s Brax Cluff placed in the top six.
Allsup, who went 4-0 at state and ended his high school junior season 55-2, beat Brandon Nelson of Bagdad 7-3 in the 157 weight class finals. He pinned his first three opponents beginning with Kardon Porter of Heber Mogollon in 1:21; Antonio Gill of Yuma Catholic in 2:45; and Isaac Martinez of Holbrook in 2:54 in the semifinals.
Macumber also went 4-0 at state and finished his junior season 56-2. He won a 6-1 decision over Ben Lueders of Northwest Christian in the 165-pound finals. Macumber pinned Mark Cox of St. Johns in his first-round match in 2:39; won a 7-0 decision over Carlos Madrid of Queen Creek’s Ben Franklin High School 7-0 in the quarterfinals and pinned Anthony Walters of Mayer High School in 3:31 in the state semifinals.
Tingle, also a junior, finished state 4-0 and 55-2 overall. He won a hard fought 4-3 decision over Kyson Price of St. Johns in the 215-pound weight class finals. In his first-round match, Tingle beat Thomas Nelson of Bagdad 10-8; pinned Hayden Charles of Page in 3:01 in the quarters; and got by Tristan Black of Camp Verde 9-5 in the semifinals.
Fernandez was 5-1 at state and ends his high school season 48-11. The Willcox sophomore won a 11-3 decision over senior Joseph Cahill of Fountain Hills in the consolation finals. Fernandez beat Thomas Rodriguez of Bagdad 19-2 in the opening round and then lost 13-2 to Zach Wene of Arizona Lutheran High School of Phoenix. The loss sent Fernandez into the consolation bracket where he won three straight matches before facing Cahill.
Willcox coach Pat Macumber said it was a good weekend for his program.
“It was fantastic,” he said. “I’m so proud of all these kids.”
Macumber admits watching his son wrestle for the state championship was a little nerve wracking.
“(Kash) puts a lot of pressure on himself to be great in everything that he does,” Macumber said. “It can’t be easy being the wrestling coach’s son. You could tell he was confident when he went out there and he executed enough and got points when they were there. He controlled the whole match.”
Macumber said Allsup was somewhat of a surprise because he was out all last year because of a knee injury.
“We were thinking maybe next year as a title run, this year we were going to see what we could get out of him. He was a state finalist as a freshman and didn’t skip a beat this year. He dominated his way through the tournament.”
Macumber said the wrestler Tingle beat was the defending state champion.
“He had beaten this kid, he teched him at an earlier tournament and then came back the next day and lost to him so they were 1-1 going into the championship match,” Macumber said, adding he was very pleased with Fernandez’s third-place finish.
“At the state tournament he took a loss to the No. 1 seed and came back through the consolations,” he said. “We were really excited to see him do so well. He’s one of the hardest workers in the room. It was great seeing him up on the podium. He was 0-2 last year.”
Weichelt, Tombstone’s 285-pound senior, finished fifth and ends his high school season 55-9 and 3-2 at state. Weichelt pinned Max McVicker of Yuma Catholic in 3:47 in the fifth-place match. He won his first-round match over Jace Truax of Alchesay 7-1 and pinned Sidrick Begay of Page in 5:58 in the quarterfinals. Weichelt lost his semifinal match 6-2 to eventual state champion Elias Espinosa of San Pasqual Valley High School.
Cluff, a freshman, went 2-3 and finished sixth at 106. He won his first-round match, lost his second to the eventual state champion, won his first-round consolation round match, lost 8-2 in the consolation semifinals and was pinned in 2:19 by senior Matthew Curley of Monument Valley in the fifth-place match. Cluff ends the season 41-16.
Other Cochise County wrestlers at state and their records were freshman Wyatt Eddy, Tombstone, 106, 1-2; freshman Brock Santa Maria, Tombstone, 113, 1-2; junior Isiah Noonan, Tombstone, 157, 0-2; sophomore Mason Richardson, Bisbee, 126, 0-2; junior Bodie Blalock, Benson, 138, 1-2; senior Nathan Beeman, 285, 1-2; and sophomore Marshall Larson, Valley Union, 175, 0-2.
Morenci won the Division IV state title followed by Yuma Catholic, Holbrook and Willcox. Tombstone finished 27th, Benson 31st and Bisbee and Valley Union tied for 42nd.
