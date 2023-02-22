Willcox wrestlers Allsup, Macumber, Tingle win state titles

Willcox High School's state champions, from left, Kash Macumber, Oren Allsup and Ed Tingle.

 Submitted

Willcox High School’s Oren Allsup, Kash Macumber and Ed Tingle all won their weight classes Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Division IV boys state wrestling tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

Willcox’s Mario Fernandez, Tombstone’s Jacob Weichelt and Benson’s Brax Cluff placed in the top six.

