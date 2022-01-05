ST. DAVID — Despite many schools’ athletic programs off for the holiday break, Willcox High School’s wrestling team was in action, posting a 4-0 record at a multiple meet with St. David, Tombstone, Valley Union and Tucson Santa Rita.
The match was originally scheduled to take place inside the St. David gymnasium, but renovations to the gym floor forced the meet to be relocated to the school’s cafeteria. Instead of having two mats going at once, there was just one mat, and each team wrestled the other four teams.
Due to the holiday, there were no complete teams, resulting in a lot of forfeits.
Willcox showed up with the most wrestlers, 12; Santa Rita the fewest with two. The Cowboys posted a 4-0 record; Tombstone was 3-1 with its lone loss coming to Willcox; Valley Union went 2-2, picking up wins over St. David and Santa Rita; St. David was 1-3 and Santa Rita, 0-4.
Willcox coach Patrick Macumber, said his team wrestled well considering all the forfeits that were awarded.
“Getting kids together for something like this is tough,” Macumber said. “We’ve got kids who are out of town on vacation. We have some that are out sick with the normal flu. It’s rough getting kids into practice. From the looks of things here today, it appears as if these other teams had the same challenges we did.”
Macumber said he is looking forward to school resuming because that means his wrestlers will more than likely be in school and practice.
He said his son, Kash, 157 pounds, had a good meet, as did Evann Truschke, who was supposed to wrestle at 165 but went up in weight to 175 and did quite well. John Collins at 132 also did well.
“There were a lot of forfeits today, which was unfortunate but usually happens during the holidays,” Macumber said. “It is how it is.”
Tombstone coach Kevin Torres said he was missing some wrestlers.
“My heavyweight (Diego Nunez) wrestled well today, I thought,” he said. “He had a good match against Willcox. He’s beat that guy three out of four times this season. My 215, Charles Carney, cost us big at the tournament because he lost to that guy. He came back and pinned him today.”
He said trying to get a team together during the holidays is challenging.
“You have to separate giving them some family quality time and getting some work in,” he said.
St. David coach Leon Peterson said Devin Deskins, 150 pounds, had a good multiple.
“He was the most technical and sound today,” Peterson said.
“We have four strong wrestlers that I am pretty sure will make it to state.”
St. David is back in action Thursday, taking part in a Tombstone multiple with Tombstone, Micah Mountain and Globe.
Willcox returns to the mat Jan. 5 at Thatcher with Morenci and Pima.
Valley Union wrestles in Bisbee Jan. 5.
Tombstone, St. David and Valley Union will also wrestle in the Benson Invitational Jan. 7-8.
