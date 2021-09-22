WILLCOX — Willcox High School hosted 11 teams in its annual cross country invitational Wednesday, Sept. 13.
“It was a good, solid meet overall with a good turnout,” Willcox coach Jennifer Wilson said.
In the girls’ competition, Thatcher took first with 24 followed by Benson in second with 33.
In the boys’ competition, Thatcher placed first with 28 followed by Safford with 61, Benson third with 71, Bisbee fourth with 105, Sells Baboquivari fifth with 12, and Cobre sixth with 128.
Placing for the Benson girls were senior Amity Hall, first; sophomore Ella Allred, sixth; junior Siarra Wilson, ninth; freshman Sadie Webb, 16th; and freshman Sierra Brooks, 24th.
Placing for the Benson boys were: junior Joseph Akers, fifth; freshman Oskar Bergh, eighth; sophomore Aaric Myatt, 14th; freshman Syric Ramirez, 24th; junior Kyle Hatch, 28th; junior Randy Suprenant, 29th; and senior Zach Laura, 25th.
“Everyone ran well,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “The Willcox course is always a challenging one; it shows you what shape you’re in with its large hill, uphill sand washes and elevation changes. I’m really proud of our teams – they are dedicated and really working hard.”
Placing for the Bisbee boys were junior Ramon Loya, 11th; junior Fernando Gallegos, 22nd; junior Jesus Moreno, 23rd; junior Francisco Zamudio, 31st; junior Jaden Lumpkin, 33rd; junior Jesus Ibarra, 39th; and junior Stevan Madrid, 45th.
“We didn’t have as good times as we would have wanted because it was so extremely hot added to the tough course,” Bisbee coach Armando Ballesteros said. “But no one complained – they were upbeat even though we didn’t have good times. They did run their hearts out.”
Placing for the Tombstone girls was freshman Rachel Thursby at 10th.
Placing for the Tombstone boys was sophomore Anthony Piro at 20th.
“They are learning so much because they are so young and so new to cross country,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “They are gritty, but they did struggle a little bit on the course.”
Placing for the Willcox girls were freshman Ainsley Hepworth, second; junior Maylee Thompson, 17th; senior Naomi Hernandez, 21st; and junior Allison Wilson, 22nd.
Placing for the Willcox boys were senior Jonathan Collins, 16th; sophomore Lane Whetten, 17th; freshman Ryan McClaine, 41st; and freshman Kyle McClaine, 48th.
“Our kids did well, even though they did run a little slower because of the heat,” Wilson said. “They did their best, which is all I can ask of them. I’d also like to thank all the volunteers from the Willcox community who put their heart and soul into this meet. I couldn’t do this meet without them. They are awesome!”
The next county meet will be the Bisbee Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
