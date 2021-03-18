WILLCOX — The Willcox Cowboys took to the field for their first game of the season against the visiting Phoenix Christian Cougars on Thursday. The Cowboys fell to the Cougars 9-6.
The Cougars led the Cowboys 3-1 in the first inning. Adding four more runs in the second, the Cougars increased their lead to 7-1 over the Cowboys going into the third. The Cowboys would add one run in the third and one in the fourth but another Cougars run would still have Willcox trailing 8-3 going into the fifth. The Cowboys put two more runs on the scoreboard in the fifth to come within three. Both teams added a run in the seventh to finish the game with a Phoenix Christian 9-6 victory.
“Our first game jitters are now over,” Willcox varsity baseball coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We played well for our first game but we need to work on timely hitting. We left too many runners on base in scoring position. When we start hitting the ball we will be a much stronger team.”
Leading the Cowboys offensively were junior Rico Lunt who hit a triple and earned one RBI, junior AJ Nuzzo who hit a double and had 2 RBIs and sophomore Cristian Pando who batted 4 for 4.
Pitching for the Cowboys were: junior Marcus Olivares who pitched for two innings, throwing three strikeouts and sophomore Ayden Fuentes who threw for five innings, striking out eight.
The Cowboys will be competing on Friday in Tombstone against the Yellow Jackets. Friday’s game will be the season opener for the young Yellow Jackets, who are aiming to make a statement this season and make the postseason. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
