WILLCOX — The Cowboys will have a delay to their football season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement on the Willcox High School football team’s Facebook page, “Due to a positive test of COVID-19, Cochise County Health Department has recommended that we postpone any football practices or competitions for the next 14 days. Football has been postponed until Sept. 30.”
Superintendent Kevin Davis said an announcement is being sent to all of the players and their parents.
“We are canceling the Round Valley and Safford games,” he said. “If all goes well (and) according to plan, we are able to play homecoming on Oct. 9.”
According to a letter written by Davis and posted on the Willcox Unified School District Facebook page, staff and students on campus around Sept. 14 may have been exposed. Contract tracing will be conducted by the county health department.
Those with questions should contact Davis at 520-386-8600 or kevin.davis@wusd13.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.