WILLCOX — There were no lingering effects from an opening season non-region loss to Blue Ridge when the WIllcox soccer smoked a pair of region foes last week.
The Cowboys dominated Benson 6-1 last Tuesday after racing to a 5-0 halftime lead against the formerly competitive rival Bobcats. Forward Francisco Felix led the way with a hat trick of goals, while single goals were added from forward Brian Magana and midfielders Eulises Lara and Alexis Hernandez.
Willcox followed with an equally impressive 2-0 victory over visiting Desert Christian on Friday without at least three starters.
“One was sick, one had an injured ankle, another was ineligible,” coach Juan Rodriguez said. “But the subs came in and did a good job today, including Anna Vega, Reyna Rodriguez and Janixa Sarmiento.”
The co-ed format has helped each of the three region competitors, who would have struggled to fill a starting line-up without the female athletes who are on this year’s rosters.
Magana got the scoring started in the 15th minute against Desert Christian while Felix followed with an insurance goal in the 22nd minute.
“We were working on defense all week and it’s holding up a little better,” the coach said.
“Hopefully we’ll have everybody back for Desert Christian again (Saturday) over there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.