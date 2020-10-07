willcox football.jpg (copy)

Cancellation in games has the Cowboys first game of the season pushed to Oct. 16 at Tombstone. 

 Ricky Crisp Arizona Range News File

WILLCOX — Homecoming was moved around on the Willcox High School football schedule for the second time, this time due to a cancellation by the Cowboys opponent for this Friday.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Valley Lutheran will not be able to honor their scheduled visit to WIllcox this Friday, WHS Athletic Director Chris Stalder said.

The school had officially designated that contest as their homecoming game four weeks ago after originally designating a Nov. 6 game against Morenci as the ceremonial contest.

The Valley Lutheran game on Oct. 9 was also supposed to be the season opener for Willcox after cancelling the Oct. 2 original opener against Safford due to a COVID outbreak.

Willcox is tentatively scheduled to open their football season on the road at Tombstone on Oct. 16, while the new homecoming date is scheduled for the Oct. 23 Pima home game. The Cowboys now have just five dates on their 2020 schedule, all against 2A San Pedro region opponents only.

