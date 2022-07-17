SIERRA VISTA − Willcox All-Star pitcher Hattie Macumber struck out 18 batters, gave up one hit and walked seven, leading the District 8 champions to a 7-0-win Friday over District 2 champion Goodyear All-Stars at the Arizona State Little League 8-10 softball tournament at Domingo Paiz Complex on Tacoma Street.
Four games were played on opening day Friday with four winner’s bracket games on Saturday. Saturday’s results were not available at press time but will be posted on myheraldreview.com along with a schedule of Monday’s games.
On Monday four teams will be eliminated from the 12-team tournament. Two more teams will be eliminated on Tuesday.
The start of the two night games Friday were delayed approximately 50 minutes as lighting was spotted in the area.
Despite the delayed start Willcox came out swinging, scoring two runs in the top of the first as Jayleen Aguilar stole home after being walked and Macumber scored on a RBI from Julie Larson.
Willcox tacked on four more runs in the second to go up 6-0. Larson had an RBI double that scored Lilly Williams and Williams had a two-run single that scored Alessea Sanchez and Macumber.
Macumber, who was dominant at the district tournament, recording three consecutive no-hitters and striking out 36 batters in three games, struggled a bit Friday night, walking a season high seven batters. She hit the first batter she faced. Her 18 strikeouts were the maximum she could record in a six-inning game. She had a no-hitter going into the bottom of the fifth when Goodyear’s Constance Garner managed to single.
Goodyear pitcher Lilliana Armanza struck out 13 while walking three and allowing 11 hits.
Macumber went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Williams was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Larson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Willcox advanced to the second round of the tournament and faced Round Valley Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Thornydale 15, Pinal Mountain 10
This game also had a delayed start and took just shy of three hours to complete, finishing at approximately 11:15 p.m. as District 5 champion Tucson Thornydale beat Pinal Mountain from the Globe-Miami area 15-10.
The game had a combined 24 walks.
Pinal Mountain led 2-1 going into the top of the third, gave up two runs and trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the third when it reclaimed the lead with a two-run rally for a 4-3 lead.
Thornydale blew the game open in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs. Five more runs in the top of the sixth increased the lead to 15-4.
Pinal Mountain made an attempt at a comeback in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs.
Ashlyn Perkins led Thornydale, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs. Payton Johnson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and McKenna Szefewski was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Szefewski was the winning pitcher, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and striking out 12.
Ciena Encizo was the starting pitcher for Pinal Mountain. She was relieved by Davia Lechuga and Macy Ballesteros.
Logan Williamson was 3-for-4 for Pinal Mountain, scored two runs and had four RBIs; Ballesteros was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Queen Creek 12, Four Peaks 0
Queen Creek pitchers Brook Bane and Tatum Chavez combined for a no-hitter Friday, leading the District 14 champions to a win over District 7 champ Mesa Four Peaks.
Queen Creek scored five runs in the first inning and four in the second, taking a 9-0 lead. The game was stopped after the fourth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Chloe Elliot was 2-for-3 for Queen Creek and scored three runs. Bane was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Tori Falquez was walked, hit by a pitch and reached on an error and scored three runs.
Arcadia 21, Sunnyside 0
Scottsdale Arcadia, District 6 champion, no-hit Tucson Sunnyside, District 12 champion, 21-0 Friday.
Arcadia’s Lucy Richardson faced just 12 batters, walking two and striking out six. Richardson and Harper Fleetwood each went 2-for-2.
Arcadia scored six runs in the top of the first and 15 in the second. Play was stopped on account of the mercy rule after Sunnyside batted in the top of the third.
Queen Creek and defending state champion Cactus Foothills, from the Cave Creek area met in a winner’s bracket game Saturday while Arcadia faced Casa Grande and Prescott Valley squared off against Thornydale.
Pinal Mountain, Goodyear, Four Peaks and Sunnyside fell to the elimination bracket and will play Monday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. against the losers of Saturday’s winner’s bracket games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.