WILLCOX − Spectators and parents arrived to watch the Willcox High School tennis team play the Pima Roughriders on Tuesday, April 12, and to celebrate Senior Night on the last home match of the season.
The Willcox tennis complex has five side-by-side courts located between the school’s softball and baseball fields. Early arrivals got prime parking spots along the north side of the courts, providing a car-seat view, or if they backed in a truck, a tail-gate view.
Players from both teams assembled, stretched and warmed up, while others mingled amongst spectators. Coaches John Chapman and Mike Kauffman checked in with their players and greeted arrivals. Handmade poster signs created by families decorated the fence along court one.
Eleven members of the team were celebrated at Senior Night, the tradition of honoring seniors on the team. In a heartwarming presentation, Chapman introduced each senior, extolling highlights, accomplishments, and plans for the future of each athlete. Family and friends cheered, took photos and captured the moment on their cell phones.
Three of the school’s five valedictorians, Jodi Denny, Marielle Wyatt and Hunter Childers, and the salutatorian, Johnny Collins, play on the WHS tennis team.
“It’s super fun, and I play it because it’s fun. I’ll probably do it forever,” said Collins, who is planning on attending the University of Arizona to study medical sciences.
The Cowgirls’ No.1 player, Denny, has a 10-20 overall record, 4-11 in singles, 6-9 in doubles. The 18-year-old joined the team along with best friend and No. 2 Kam Wyatt.
“We play a lot of sports together, like volleyball, and we decided tennis was the most fun, so we joined,” she said.
Denny is enrolled in flight school and will be joining Embry-Riddle for college, pursuing her interest in aeronautics next semester.
The Willcox boys defeated Pima 9-0 on Tuesday, then swept their final matches against the Safford Bulldogs 9-0 and the Morenci Wildcats 9-0. The Cowboys finished the season ranked No. 2 in Division III, Section I. They will face the Tucson Tanque Verde Hawks at home in their first state match on Wednesday, April 27.
The Cowboys’ No. 1 player, sophomore Jacob Kauffman, the coach’s son, went undefeated in singles with a 30-0 overall record. He and No. 2 Ryan McClaine, another of the team’s seniors, went undefeated in doubles, 15-0. McClaine had a 26-4 singles record.
The Cowgirls also swept their matches against Pima 9-0, took a loss against Safford 5-4 on April 14, then won 7-2 against Morenci on April 19.
Kauffman takes credit for the success in coaching his son but shines a bright light on what he considered the energizing figure behind their program’s successes.
“John Chapman started the spark eight years ago and has kept it going. He just loves these kids,” Kauffman said.
In 2011 Chapman taught music and helped the tennis coaching staff, so when the head coaching job opened eight years ago, he took up the challenge.
Chapman met Kaufmann when Mike brought his sons to practice at the Willcox courts. He recognized the Kauffman boys were playing a higher quality tennis game and struck up a friendship and later a deal to share coaching duties.
Kauffman’s tennis and coaching story starts about 30 years ago. He played competitive tennis, learned to coach and teach tennis at Tucson’s Randolph Center over the years, then most recently coached at La Paloma Country Club in Tucson.
During the 2021 season then-No.2 Kauffman played doubles with his brother, Luke, the Cowboys’ No.1 player. Together they reached the state semifinals in doubles. It was Luke who made the decision to play for Willcox and what drew Mike to the staff.
“I wasn’t looking to do high school tennis,” Mike recalls, but his son said he really wanted to help the community and Willcox tennis, “It’s what really got me, so I said OK.”
The match against Pima had two teams with full rosters facing each other. With only five courts, the match continued through an Arizona sunset and into the evening, as darkness required all ongoing matches to be settled under a sole lighted court.
By the time these evening matches were being played the Cowboys/Cowgirls had already won the team matchup, but the crowd and teams remained courtside to support their players.
“Some stay late after practice, some play over spring break, the players encourage each other, and go to dinner together after matches.” said Ellen Kauffman, Mike Kauffman’s wife. “Plus, it’s one of the few coed sports where young men and women play next to each other.”
Ellen took on the role of “team mom” when her husband began coaching and her sons began playing for Willcox.
“The kids show up to practice and games,” she said. “At games, they watch, cheer, and wait for a court to open up so they can play.”
“A lot of times all it takes is for someone to come to one of the matches. While they sit here and watch everything happen, they think it looks fun, so they decide to come out and play themselves, then decide they really like it.” says Childers, who’s seen the program’s growth firsthand during his four years playing for Willcox. “I think that’s how the team has grown so much. It’s different groups of friends coming and playing and deciding to do it for the school.”
After graduation Childers will serve in the U.S. Army and pursue a position with the Corps of Engineers.
There’s certainly something positive happening in a tennis program that draws more than 30 players to its team. Knowing there are 12 varsity spots available and the unlikelihood of a JV tennis team, the players understand their chances of playing in matches is low. Some of the teams Willcox faced could not complete full teams and forfeit uncontested matches.
“You should have seen them at Thatcher,” Ellen said. “We played 46 matches that night, with most new players having their first real matches against another team. With a world full of bad and upsetting news, joy and fun that still happens here on our courts”
