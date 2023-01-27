{p dir=”ltr”}The 22nd-ranked Cochise College men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 16 games following a 76-69 overtime win over Arizona Community College Athletic Conference rival Arizona Western College Wednesday night in Yuma.
{p dir=”ltr”}The game was nationally televised on ESPN Plus as its JUCO Game of the Week.
{p dir=”ltr”}Viewers were not disappointed by what they saw from these rivals as Cochise took an early lead before the Matadors used an 8-2 run to lead 14-9 midway through the first half.
{p dir=”ltr”}Cochise used back-to-back 3-pointers to build a 25-21 advantage only to see the Matadors drain consecutive 3’s for a 28-27 lead at halftime.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Apaches opened a nine-point lead at 55-46 late in the second half before the Matadors outscored them 14-5 over the final minutes of the half. Tied at 60-60 the Matadors missed a 3-pointer, which forced the contest into overtime. Cochise outscored Arizona Western 16-9 to win and maintain first place in the conference.
{p dir=”ltr”}Cochise had five players score in double figures. Sophomore Tyreese Watson led the Apaches with 18 points, sophomore Oscar Cluff followed with 16, freshman Jordan Hernandez came off the bench and scored 13, freshman Tracey Godfrey contributed 13 and Riley Parker chipped in 10.
{p dir=”ltr”}“Our guys did a super job of staying together and battling to get that OT win versus a very good opponent on their home floor,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Once again assistant coach Jason Hopkins did a very good job on the scouting report of us defending AWC offensive actions. We had various guys step up and make clutch shots and free throws in pressure situations; it was a good win for us.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Cochise, 18-2 overall, 12-0 in the ACCAC, will be at Glendale (9-10 overall, 4-8 in conference) Saturday, Jan. 28, for the last of this four-game road series. When Glendale and Cochise played in December at Cochise the Apaches narrowly beat the Gauchos 77-74.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.