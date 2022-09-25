TOMBSTONE− Tombstone High School’s volleyball team chalked up its eighth straight win Thursday night, beating Tucson Santa Rita in straight sets, improving to 8-1 overall, not counting tournaments, and 4-0 in the 2A East Region and conference.

The win keeps the Yellow Jackets on top of the 2A East, a half game up on 3-0 Morenci. The teams won’t face each other until Oct. 10 when the Wildcats go to Tombstone. Nine days later the Yellow Jackets will be in Morenci for a rematch.

