TOMBSTONE− Tombstone High School’s volleyball team chalked up its eighth straight win Thursday night, beating Tucson Santa Rita in straight sets, improving to 8-1 overall, not counting tournaments, and 4-0 in the 2A East Region and conference.
The win keeps the Yellow Jackets on top of the 2A East, a half game up on 3-0 Morenci. The teams won’t face each other until Oct. 10 when the Wildcats go to Tombstone. Nine days later the Yellow Jackets will be in Morenci for a rematch.
Tombstone dropped its season opener Aug. 30 to St. David, 3-0. Since then, the Yellow Jackets have posted wins over San Simon, Elfrida Valley Union, Patagonia, Pima, Tucson Palo Verde and Willcox. All of the matches, except Valley Union, which took a set off Tombstone, and Pima, which pushed Tombstone to five sets before losing 3-2, have been 3-0 sweeps.
In between the streak Tombstone competed in the Flowing Wells tournament in Tucson, where it finished second, losing in the championship match to the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars. The Yellow Jackets beat Douglas, Nogales, Tucson Pueblo and Flowing Wells in the tournament and losing to Sahuarita before falling to Sahuaro.
Tombstone played three matches in four days last week, ending on Thursday when the Yellow Jackets topped Santa Rita 25-6, 25-8, 25-7.
Dan Romero, Tombstone’s longtime volleyball coach, says he is happy with how well his team is playing.
“That Flowing Wells tournament really helped our confidence,” he said after Thursday’s win. “That helped us going into Pima, where we lost the first two sets before winning the next three. That was a battle. You could tell both teams were nervous and trying so hard not to make a mistake. They’d miss a serve, we’d miss a serve. When we beat them at their place these girls were more ecstatic than they were at the tournament.”
Seniors Arceli Blackwell and Kiersten Schilling say the difference this year is better communication on the court, continuity and chemistry.
Romero agrees.
“We lost two girls, one to Douglas and one to Buena,” he said. “Some thought that was going to hurt us. These girls have really stepped up.”
Romero says junior setter Hannah Humphrey is doing an excellent job getting the ball to Blackwell and Schilling and Schilling’s sophomore sister, Julia.
“I can’t tell you how much this team has improved,” said Blackwell, one of the team captains. “In my years here, this is the first time we’ve been in first (place). It’s amazing. We want to get to state and host a game if possible. I know we can do it.”
Blackwell admits she knew this team had talent but she’s surprised by the success they’ve had not only at the tournament but during the regular season.
In Thursday’s match with Santa Rita, Blackwell began the first set serving, sparking Tombstone to a 13-0 lead. Three of those points came on Kiersten Schilling’s kills.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Blackwell said. “We just can’t let up.”
Kiersten Schilling is leading Tombstone in kills, averaging 2.6 per set. Her nine kills against Santa Rita gave her 84 kills for the season and 314 for her three-year career at THS. Her 84 kills is tops in the 2A East, followed by Blackwell who is second with 66 and Julia Schilling third with 51.
Julia Schilling leads the team in blocks with 33 and in digs with 36. Humphrey has 162 assists and 19 aces.
Despite being on a roll, Tombstone will be off this week.
Romero, Blackwell and Kiersten Schilling have mixed emotions about that. They would like to keep the momentum going but they’re also tired and banged up. They’ll use this week to heal, rest and get ready for the final month of the season.
“I think we’ll be fine,” Blackwell said.
Romero added he plans on doing some things in practice that will keep the competitive juices going with his team.
“This will be good for us,” Kiersten Schilling said. “Yes, I’d like to keep playing but I feel this is coming at a good time for all of us.”
The Yellow Jackets return to the court Monday, Oct. 3, at Sahuarita Walden Grove. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tombstone hosts Benson in a 2A East showdown before heading to Bisbee Thursday, Oct 6.
