Wrestling returns to Valley Union

ELFRIDA — Following a 12-year hiatus, wrestling has returned to Valley Union High School.
This year’s team is coached by Matt Riesgo, head of the Douglas APS office. Assisting him are Mitchell Elmer and Cole Christianat.
Riesgo said he has nine wrestlers out for the team, six of whom wrestled last weekend in the 42nd Annual Tim Brown Invitational and showed tremendous heart.
Valley Union was the lone 1A school at the tournament competing against 2A, 4A and 5A schools.
The Blue Devils finished 11th out of 12 teams as Tucson Palo Verde placed last. They had two medalists, Dylan Mithcell, who went 4-2 and placed fourth at 120 pounds, and Marshall Larson, who went 3-2 and placed third at 165. Mitchell and Larson are freshmen.
Jace Mitchell, the lone senior, went 1-2 at 138. Jace broke his hand Friday but finished his match before going to the hospital. Riesgo expects Mitchell to be out several weeks.
Isaiah Valdez went 0-4 at 132, Michael Sosa 0-4 at heavyweight and Elijah Riesgo, Matt’s son, 1-3 at 175, his lone win coming by pin over Yandel Abril of DHS.
“The biggest reason we brought wrestling back to Valley Union was because of the interest shown by the kids,” Matt said. “They saw this as a good way to stay in shape.”
When Riesgo approached the VU administration about the idea, they were open-minded and agreed to give it a try.
“The help that we’ve had from our administration has made the process a lot easier,” he said. “They have really helped us out a lot. We’ve also had good collaboration from Douglas and Willcox. A lot of things have changed in the last 20 years since me and my other coaches last wrestled. It’s been a fairly easy process thanks to the help and collaboration from the other schools.”
Riesgo wanted his wrestlers to get much-needed mat experience at the event and gain confidence knowing they can compete.
“We have just one kid, Jace Mitchell, who has any kind of wrestling experience and that was his freshman year at Tombstone,” Riesgo said. “Getting that mat experience is important.”
Riesgo believes that was accomplished.
“For us, being our first tournament, this was a strong outing,” he said. “I’m so proud of the boys. We’ve been wrestling for five weeks. They went out and showed just how much heart they had. They never gave up. The amount of effort these kids put out was outstanding. Just walking into that gym and seeing all the much larger schools they could have easily been intimidated but they weren’t. We’re on a high right now.”
Riesgo said Larson lost to a Pueblo wrestler on Friday, but came back on Saturday and pinned the same wrestler in the medal round to place third.
He said the community of Elfrida as a whole has embraced the program and is showing its support.
“They support the kids 110% no matter what it is,” he said. “The school district has been outstanding to work for. This process could have gone sideways but it didn’t and we’re very fortunate.”
Up next for Valley Union is a meet Wednesday in Morenci against Morenci, Benson and Tombstone. On Friday and Saturday the Blue Devils will be competing in the Willcox Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.