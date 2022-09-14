Yavapai soccer blanks Cochise 3-0 By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 14, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three goals in a span of seven minutes early in the second half resulted in a loss for the Cochise College women’s soccer team, which fell 3-0 to Yavapai College at Cyr Field in Sierra Vista.The loss was the third straight for Cochise, 3-3 overall, 0-1 in conference.Deadlocked at 0-0 at the half, Yavapai scored goals in the 48th, 52nd and 54th minute.Cochise outshot Yavapai 13-9, but was unable to get any of its shots past Yavapai goalie Morgan Trail, who recorded 13 saves.Victoria Maxwell and Samantha Renteria each saw playing time at goalie for Cochise. Maxwell recorded two saves while allowing two goals. Renteria allowed one goal and recorded four saves.Cochise was at Scottsdale Community Collegef on Tuesday and will be in Phoenix on Saturday for a match with South Mountain Community College. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cochise College Sport Football Samantha Renteria Goal Yavapai College Save Victoria Maxwell Morgan Trail Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 2 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Buena teacher dies by suicide amid abuse accusations McNeal man says he killed stepfather over Bible dispute, other issues Yellow Jackets top Globe 47-8 for first win of season New garrison commander wants to help grow local businesses New ADIDC owner brings passion and resilience to the art of dance Warren may be site of new holiday celebration Good Morning: McCaa steps down as NAACP president Sierra Vista man, 80, charged with child molestation, exploitation of minors SVUSD boasts strong assessment scores, mainly outpacing state, national averages Blues in Bisbee moves to Warren Ballpark COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
