TOMBSTONE — It’s a new season at Tombstone High School with a new coach and a new attitude.
Dominik Bonilla was hired as Tombstone’s football coach during the offseason and is tasked with rebuilding a program that went 0-7 last season.
Bonilla played for Tombstone High School from 2009-12. Prior to returning to THS, he was an assistant coach under Joe Thomas at Buena High School. At Thomas’ urging, Bonilla applied for the head coaching position when it became open and was elated when he was selected to coach at the school he once played for.
“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am,” Bonilla said at the time. “I’m confident I can do this.”
Bonilla brought with him the “why not us” attitude.
“I came up with the slogan,” he said. “It basically means why can’t we be great, why can’t we win games and win our conference, and why can’t we be great so all in all as a unit it means why not us?”
As for the transition to the head coach at Tombstone, Bonilla said, “The transition has been great. We have a great staff and great leadership here at Tombstone that have been helping me out tremendously. The transition from being a coordinator to being a head coach has been going pretty smoothly. I have some very good assistants on staff that have been making my job easy.”
Since he wasn’t at Tombstone last year, Bonilla is unsure how many players he may have lost to graduation. Instead of looking behind, he is choosing to look ahead.
“We’re trying to build a new culture here and adapt that competitive winning attitude,” he said. “It’s a work in progress, but we’re definitely going in the right direction.”
Leading the Yellow Jackets this year will be a pair of freshman quarterbacks, Aliaz Dyson — who has taken a majority of the snaps this summer — and DJ Elias, who is also expected to see playing time at wide receiver and defensive back.
Seniors Demetrious Fenning and Jeremy Mccoy — who are both expected to see plenty of action at running back, linebacker and free safety — are being looked at to provide leadership. Joining them in that leadership role is Isaac Villalobos, who will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.
According to Bonilla, Mccoy is the only returning player from last year.
“We play in probably one of the toughest high school conferences in the state and we have the reigning runner-up in Benson in our conference,” Bonilla said when asked about the conference race.
“(We) have tough teams in Morenci, Wilcox and Pima as well, but no matter who we have in our conference, we’re gonna compete day in and day out, no matter who we line up against. This year, we’re gonna be on a lot of teams’ radars for the team to look out for in the near future.”
Bonilla said fans can expect to see a high-flying offense.
“I have a very creative mindset when it comes to play schemes,” he said. “Defensively, we’re gonna be fast, aggressive, but also disciplined. We will bring creativity to the defensive side of the ball and use our speed to help our lack of size up front. I am beyond excited for the games to start in my first season here. The kids are excited as well, and that feeds my energy. We have a lot of young kids that are excited to get under the Friday night lights.”
The Yellow Jackets scrimmaged Tucson Empire Friday at Empire, and kickoff their season Friday, Aug. 27, at Tucson Santa Rita. Tombstone’s home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, against Chandler Preparatory Academy.
Homecoming will be Oct. 22 against Benson when the football field will be named after legendary coach Mike Hayhurst, who passed away this summer. Family members for Hayhurst have announced the field dedication ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. Any former players or coaches are invited to attend the celebration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.