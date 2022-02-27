TOMBSTONE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball team opened its season Thursday beating the defending 1A state champion St. David Tigers 10-2.
Thursday’s game was scoreless through the first three innings. In the top of the fourth St. David senior Jacob Goodman belted a shot to deep center field for an inside the park home run. The Tigers next batter, freshman Jacob Gill, followed with a solo shot to right field giving the defending 1A state champs a 2-0 lead.
The lead didn’t last long as Tombstone came back in the bottom half of the inning and scored nine runs.
Sophomore Maurice Alvarez hit a two-run double that tied the game at 2-2. Later, sophomore pinch hitter Calvin Smith smacked a three-run homer, giving Tombstone a 5-2 lead. Tombstone scored two more runs on walks and Alvarez drove in the final two runs of the inning.
Junior Ty Adams had an RBI single for Tombstone, giving the Yellow Jackets a 10-2 lead.
Attempting to avoid the mercy rule, the St. David defense made the plays it had to, which included a catch with two outs and two runners on base by center fielder Cooper Merrill. The game went seven innings.
Junior Cesar Canez started the game on the mound for Tombstone but was pulled after St. David scored its two runs and was replaced by Adams and Joel Esparza, who closed out the game. The three Yellow Jackets pitchers allowed two runs and four hits while striking out 11.
Tombstone had seven hits. Gabe Garcia went 3-for-3; Adams, Cesar Canez, and Miguel Rincon each were 3-for-4; Nate Ellison and Elias were both 2-for-4.
Junior Ryan Gooding started on the mound for St. David before being replaced by Jeremiah Gill and Jacob Goodman.
St. David’s pitching and information was not available from their coaches as of press time.
Tombstone coach Jamie Milligan said Smith’s pinch-hit home run in the fourth got his team going.
“I think that was his first varsity base hit and his first home run,” Milligan said. “He’s been swinging the bat well in practice and today, (he) made me look like a genius.”
Milligan was pleased with how his pitchers performed.
“Pitching is going to be a strength for us this year,” he said. “We’ve got six guys that can bring it pretty good and got good off-speed stuff.”
Milligan said he and his players have been eager to start the season.
“St. David is always tough,” he said. “They’re well coached. We’ve been practicing (for) a long time. We were hungry. We had some jitters early on and our big hitters didn’t hit very well but the bottom guys got on base and found a way to score.”
St. David coach Ron Goodman said his team started off well but things got shaky when his pitchers began having trouble finding the strike zone.
“This is our second game and we saw some pitching today that gave us some problems,” he said. “We didn’t see anything (Wednesday in the season opener with San Miguel, which St. David won 10-0).
“We need to keep working hard. We had a couple of good innings there where we picked it up but then we fell off. Today we beat ourselves and we’ve got to get better. We’ve still got a lot of season in front of us still. If we don’t learn from a loss, then it’s just a loss. It doesn’t matter what it is, you’ve got to learn.”
Tombstone, 1-0, will host Tucson Santa Rita on Wednesday, March 2, before heading to Tucson St. Augustine on March 3.
St. David, 1-1, will host Hayden on Tuesday and be at Willcox on Thursday, March 4.
