TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School football coach Dominik Bonilla is gearing up for his second season as coach of the Yellow Jackets.
In his first season Bonilla’s team went 2-7, posting wins over Santa Rita on opening night at Santa Rita and at home two weeks later versus Catalina.
The Yellow Jackets finished sixth in a tough San Pedro Region where four teams qualified for state, hosted first round playoff games and were victorious. Benson advanced to the state semifinals where it were defeated.
Bonilla, who came to Tombstone from Buena where he spent several seasons under coach Joe Thomas, says he learned a lot last season and is taking what he learned and applying it to his coaching style and technique.
“We have a lot of returners coming back this year, at least eight on each side of the ball, so the transition has been well,” he said. “I feel we’re more established this season and not working from ground zero up. We actually have our footprint set. We did lose some kids, but that’s nature, and we have guys that have stepped up and are filling in.”
One of those lost was sophomore quarterback Aliaz Dyson who transferred to Buena. Dyson and DJ Elias were the quarterback/running back tandem last season.
Elias has been taking most of the snaps under center this summer and has established himself as one of the team’s leaders.
“The good thing is our core is a year older now (and a year experienced) so we’re a majority of sophomores and juniors now, which is great,” he said.
During the summer, Bonilla had his team participate in numerous 7-on-7 passing camps and big man challenges. The Yellow Jackets players and coaches hosted a free football camp on Saturday, July 23, in Huachuca City where an estimated 30-35 attended.
“The 7-on-7 and big man challenges we participated in, about one every week throughout the month of June,” Bonilla said. “There were some weeks where we had two events. We played the bigger schools like Canyon Del Oro down to San Manuel.”
Bonilla said at the first camp his team went 5-2, losing to Nogales and CDO.
At the second camp Tombstone went 4-1, losing to Sunnyside in bracket play.
“Throughout three tournaments with Buena varsity, junior varsity and freshmen and Berean Academy, we did very well, losing twice to Buena’s varsity,” he said.
The coach said the camp was held as a way to help the players and program integrate better with the community.
“Word was kind of late getting out but all in all I thought it went well,” he said. “Every kid got a free T-shirt. They seemed to enjoy it. We’ve received a lot of feedback from the parents. It went surprisingly well in every aspect.”
Bonilla said the first week of practice is more about conditioning than anything else. On Wednesday the players jogged from the campus up to U.S. Route 80 where they then ran a variety of conditioning drills up West Randolph Way toward the parking lot of Tombstone’s Grand Hotel.
On Thursday the Yellow Jackets ran to the top of T Mountain where they held a team meeting talking about their plans and goals for the upcoming season.
The Yellow Jackets begin full contact drills next week and will scrimmage at Palo Verde Aug. 10 before squaring off against Benson, now a 3A school and a non-conference opponent, in the season opener Aug. 19 at Benson.
“There’s been a lot of excitement so far,” Bonilla said. “I’m very excited. Now that we have that first year behind us the kids know who I am and that I am not going anywhere. They know who our coaches are and what the expectations are going to be going into the season.”
