TOMBSTONE — After beginning the season 4-0, the Tombstone High School baseball team went 2-6 in two tournaments while trying to get themselves ready for 2A South Region play this week with three games.
The Yellow Jackets competed in a tournament in Corbe, New Mexico, March 10-12, going 1-2. Tombstone beat a New Mexico team, the Hot Springs Tigers, 11-1 on March 10; dropped a thriller to host Cobre 3-2 in nine innings March 11; and then lost to the Jefferson Silver Foxes of El Paso, Texas, 6-5 March 12.
At the Lancer Baseball Classic last week in Tucson, Tombstone lost to Tucson Desert View 6-0 March 15, was shut out by Tucson Catalina Foothills 28-0, lost to DaVinci High School of El Paso 20-8, came up short in a 5-4 loss to Chino Valley and ended the tournament on a positive note, beating the Yuma Criminals 6-5 Friday, March 18.
“Overall, we played well except for the Catalina Foothills game, where we had eight errors,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “We selected to play in these tournaments because we knew we would face very good competition in the hope that it will better prepare us for our region games that start this week. We got exactly what we were expecting from these tournaments as far as the competition goes.
“We played eight games in nine days; it was a lot of baseball. Four games were decided by one run. Our pitching was very good throughout the tournaments and apart from the one game with Catalina our defense was also good. Offensively we did a good job putting the ball in play and making the other team get us out.”
Against Yuma, the Yellow Jackets led 2-0, but trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth when they rallied for three runs to seal the win. Miguel Rincon and Nate Ellison scored the runs Tombstone needed to tie the game. Miles McClain scored what proved to be the game-winning run.
Joel Esparza, Cesar Canez and Ellison pitched for Tombstone, allowing eight hits while striking out five and walking one.
Tombstone had 11 hits. DJ Elias was 2-for-3; Canez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Rincon was 1-for-2 with a run score,; Ty Adams was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and McClain was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Gabe Garcia, Ellison and Joel Esparza were all 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Tombstone has three games this week. The Yellow Jackets hosted Bisbee on Tuesday, will be at Chandler Prep on Wednesday and will host Morenci on Friday.
