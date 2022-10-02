The Tombstone Yellow Jackets bounced back from the shutout last week to Morenci with a 48-0 shutout of their own Friday over the Catalina Trojans in Tucson.
This game was all Tombstone as the Yellow Jackets led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and 42-0 at the half.
“We knew what we had to do to take care of business and we did that,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We jumped out on them early and got to a running clock by the end of the first half. We executed our game plan pretty well and established our running game.
“DJ Elias had another exceptional performance, and so did all of our receivers, our offensive line performed pretty well and gave DJ time to let our passing plays develop. Our defense was lights out, not giving up a first down all game and forcing three turnovers, two fumble recoveries by Andrew Griesemer and Elijah Lara and one interception by Hunter Griesemer. Overall, I was proud with our team performance.”
Stats provided by the coach had Elias 10-16 in passing for 186 yards and four TDs to go with two scores and 79 yards rushing.
Malachi Keller had four receptions for 73 yards and 2 TDs and added a rushing TD in the second half. Brendyn Downing had three catches for 50 yards and a TD. Logan Stevens had two receptions for 30 yards and a TD and Sebastian Jones had 10 carries for 84 yards.
Next up for Tombstone, 3-3 overall, 3-2 in conference and 1-0 in the 2A San Pedro Region play is a homecoming game with the Bisbee Pumas, Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
