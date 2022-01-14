WILLCOX — The Tombstone girls basketball team continues to impress, defeating Willcox 47-33 Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the 2A East Region opener for both schools.
“We had some pretty good momentum going into the Christmas break, especially with our fitness,” Tombstone coach Beto Villegas said. “It would have been nice if we had a tournament over the break, but I think we will be fine.”
Tombstone guard Arceli Blackwell led the team with 19 points while Kashari Baker added seven.
“We have a tough schedule ahead of us as regional play started on Tuesday,” Villegas said. “We are young and not deep, but our team is resilient and never gives up.”
Willcox guards Izela Torres and Kam Wyatt led their team with 13 points each.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 7-4 overall, 3-1 in conference and 1-0 in region.
Willcox drops to 5-7 overall, 2-2 in conference and 0-1 in region.
“They are having fun playing and seeing that hard work pays off when we walk away with a victory,” Villegas said. “As long as we are unselfish and share the ball, I think we will be well off.”
The Yellow Jackets are beginning to hit their stride.
“There are so many distractions in this world with school and family life, but showing up when it is time to play is key,” Villegas said. “Knowing how to play as a team is one of the things that I saw in our win against St. Augustine.”
When the Yellow Jackets defeated St. Augustine 52-35 on Jan. 5, the crowd appreciated their play.
“After that game, a few spectators commented about how they enjoyed how the Yellow Jackets function as a team,” Villegas said. “We stress that every day because you cannot win the game by yourself.”
Tombstone returns to the court Friday, Jan. 14, hosting Bisbee.
Willcox and Tombstone will have a rematch Thursday, Feb. 10, in Tombstone.
