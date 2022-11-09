Tombstone’s 17-game winning streak and their hopes of advancing deep into the 2A state volleyball tournament came to a crushing end Saturday when the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets were defeated 3-1 by the 10th-seeded St. Johns Redskins who later in the day knocked off No. 2-seed Chandler Prep 3-0, advancing to Friday’s 2A state semifinals.
Tombstone lost the first two sets to St. Johns 25-20, 25-9. The Yellow Jackets won the third set 27-25 and then proceeded to drop the fourth set 25-12.
“Game One was exciting, it could have gone either way, unfortunately, it didn’t go our way,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “Game Two, we fell apart. St. Johns did a great job tipping and pushing the ball to the corners, as well as hitting.
“A couple of times we tried to double-block the middle, which was a no go as they could tip very well to the corners. We adjusted in Game Three and won that one. Then in Game Four we actually got off to a good start at 5-2.
“Then somewhere Kiersten (Schilling) was called for a yellow card for looking at me about a call, I just said let it go, and when she turned to the official, we received a yellow card. I thought it was really uncalled for. Then she was hit with not one or two but three questionable calls from the official, which threw her off for Game Four. Unfortunately, we were not able to recover.”
Romero said this was a great year for THS volleyball.
“It was exciting to see them play hard all season long and compete in tournaments with the bigger schools,” he said. “Those tournaments were a big help in our success to the postseason, and not to mention a winning streak like no other. Of course, with such a successful year it was great to see that we had four players make the first team all-region (Kiersten Schilling, Arceli Blackwell, Julia Schilling, and Hannah Humphrey). We had one second team all-region (Makinzee Meinhardt) and one honorable mention Julie Jacquay. Kiersten Schilling was also offensive player of the year as well as player of the year for our region. Due to the great success of our region, I was selected coach of year. All in all, in was a great journey that we all enjoyed, all the way to the end.”
Tombstone ends the year 17-2 overall, 12-0 in conference and region play.
