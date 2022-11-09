Tombstone’s 17-game winning streak and their hopes of advancing deep into the 2A state volleyball tournament came to a crushing end Saturday when the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets were defeated 3-1 by the 10th-seeded St. Johns Redskins who later in the day knocked off No. 2-seed Chandler Prep 3-0, advancing to Friday’s 2A state semifinals.

Tombstone lost the first two sets to St. Johns 25-20, 25-9. The Yellow Jackets won the third set 27-25 and then proceeded to drop the fourth set 25-12.

