Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Tombstone Yellow Jackets preseason football scrimmage against the Palo Verde Titans in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 10, was cut short by Mother Nature.

Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said the scrimmage was originally scheduled for 60 plays both offensive and defensively but instead was reduced to approximately 20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments