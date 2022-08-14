The Tombstone Yellow Jackets preseason football scrimmage against the Palo Verde Titans in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 10, was cut short by Mother Nature.
Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said the scrimmage was originally scheduled for 60 plays both offensive and defensively but instead was reduced to approximately 20.
“We were forced to cut it short because of lightning in the area,” Bonilla said. “We didn’t get much time to see our (second) and (third) string players but at least we got a little something in.”
He said his first-string unit looked good and for the most part he was pleased by what he saw against what he described as a young and inexperienced Palo Verde team. The Titans are in the process of rebuilding their program and did not field a varsity team last year.
“I like the way we executed,” Bonilla said. “We had success throwing the ball. Our receivers ran good routes. Defensively we had a lot of aggression; everybody flying to the ball. We had a few missed tackles, which I think was due to the excitement.”
The coach said at times his team looked better than what it probably should have against Palo Verde.
DJ Elias quarterbacked the Yellow Jackets Wednesday and looked good, Bonilla said.
“He looked very comfortable,” he said. “His execution was great. He understood the blitz packages and managed to get away from pressure. I think he went 9 of 10 in passing; had three touchdowns. His poise and accuracy were great. I think it was a really good start for him.”
Carrying the ball for Tombstone were sophomores Sebastian Jones and Jmiah Wallis.
“They both ran the ball pretty well,” Bonilla said. “There were a couple of times they were overly aggressive and not letting blocks develop. Other than that, they both got downhill fairly well and were aggressive. We had a couple of 20-yard-plus runs, which was great.”
The line, Bonilla said, performed well and did a good job of picking up the blitzes.
“They gave DJ enough time to throw the ball downfield,” he said. “There’s still some adjustments and minor details to be made but from where we were at, at this time last year to now, we’re light years ahead of that.”
He said it was fun going up against somebody else besides teammates.
“The guys were pretty fired up about it,” Bonilla said. “Unfortunately, Mother Nature had to halt that. We got a pretty good feel of what our starters could do.”
Tombstone kicks off its football season Friday at 7 p.m. at the Benson Bobcats.
Benson has a new coach in Dustin Cluff and is no longer in Tombstone’s region, having been moved up to the 3A South.
Following the game with Benson, the Yellow Jackets will be off Aug. 26 and at Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Sept. 2 before hosting the Globe Tigers Sept. 9 in their home opener.
“We’re getting there,” Bonilla. “We have some things to iron out, but we have a few more practices before we square off with Benson. We’ll iron out those things and be as ready as we possibly can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.