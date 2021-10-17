If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PIMA — It was a rough night for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, who suffered their third straight 2A San Pedro Region loss, falling to Pima 45-0 Thursday.
“They pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage and that determined the game,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We had six dropped passes, two would have been touchdowns early. Our defense made two big fourth-down stops in the second quarter when it was 14-0 and offensively we couldn’t capitalize.”
Pima led 21-0 at the half before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 24-0 the second half.
It’s homecoming this week in Tombstone as THS celebrates its 100th anniversary. Events will take place throughout the week. The homecoming parade will take place Friday at approximately 3 p.m. followed by a field dedication ceremony at 4 at Tombstone High School. The football field will be renamed in honor of former coach Mike Hayhurst, who passed away this past summer.
Kickoff for the homecoming game with Benson is scheduled for 7 p.m. At halftime the homecoming court will be announced and will be honored alongside the homecoming kings and queens from previous years who may be in attendance.
There is no admission charge to the parade or dedication ceremony. Game admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.