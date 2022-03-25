Yellow Jackets top Bisbee in 2A baseball play

TOMBSTONE — The Bisbee Pumas were in Tombstone Tuesday taking on the Yellow Jackets in what was the first baseball game back from spring break.
Tombstone jumped to a 4-0 lead enroute to an 11-3 win as the Pumas were stymied by four errors.
A Bisbee error in the bottom of the second inning led to DJ Elias and Nate Ellison scoring for Tombstone. Miguel Rincon later scored on a Joel Esparza single as the Yellow Jackets led 3-0. Ellison’s run on a wild pitch in the third made the score 4-0.
Bisbee came back with three runs in the top of the fourth, all of which came on a bases-clearing double by Horacio Olivarria that scored David Zamudio, EJ Hernandez and Victor Ramirez, making the score 4-3.
Tombstone countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Two of those runs were courtesy of Maurice Alvarez, who singled in Ellison and Charlie Price.
A Bisbee error in the fifth allowed Gabe Garcia to score, extending Tombstone’s lead to 8-3. A two-run double from Cesar Canez in the sixth scored Joel Esparza and Rincon. Canez scored the Yellow Jackets’ final run on a Garcia double.
Ty Adams was the winning pitcher for Tombstone. He went the distance, gave up three hits, fanned nine and walked one.
Bryceton Meyer, Zamudio, Sebastian Lopez and Joseph Villescas pitched for Bisbee, allowing 11 hits while walking nine and striking out seven.
Esparza and Garcia each hit 2-for-3. Esparza scored a run and had an RBI while Garcia scored twice and had an RBI. Alvarez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Rincon was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Ellison was 1-for-3 with three runs scored, Miles McLain was 1-for-3, Canez was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Elias 1-for-4 with a run scored.
“(Tuesday’s) game was definitely a team win,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “We played well in all facets of the game. Ty pitched a great game, giving up only four hits. Our offenses played well, especially our six to nine hitters who reached base consistently throughout the game.
“At the top of the order Cesar and Gabe both came through with big hits for us. Our kids work hard, are focusing on team goals and are learning to be great teammates to each other.”
Hernandez was 1-for-2 for the Pumas and scored a run. Olivarria was 1-for-2 with three RBIs and Victor Ramirez was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Tombstone, 8-6 overall, 4-0 in conference, 1-0 in region, has a home game Friday with Morenci while Bisbee, 7-5-1 overall, 2-3 in conference, 0-2 in region, has a home game with Benson.
