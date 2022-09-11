On what should have been a joyous evening of celebration as the Tombstone Yellow Jackets won their first game of the season Friday, beating the visiting Globe Tigers 47-8, quickly turned into grave concern when Tombstone freshman wide receiver Jabari Thomas suffered a serious knee injury late in the game that forced officials to end the game with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Tombstone had a commanding lead when the injury occurred and was in the process of running out the clock. Thomas made a play with the ball toward the far side of the field when he was tackled, suffering his injury. An ambulance was summoned to the field and Thomas was taken to Canyon Vista Hospital for treatment. There was no word at press time on the extent of his injury.
Tombstone quarterback DJ Elias engineered Tombstone’s first score, capping off a 66-yard opening drive by completing a TD pass to Brendyn Downing. Malachi Keller’s successful extra point kick gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter Elias had TD passes to Andrew Griesemer and Logan Stevens and scored on a 25-yard quarterback keeper with 22 seconds remaining giving Tombstone a 27-0 lead at the half.
In the third quarter Elias had TD passes to Downing again and one to Keller, padding the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 40-0.
Globe scored its lone points of the game early in the fourth quarter. Two minutes later Elias scored on a 21-yard run and Keller’s extra point gave the Yellow Jackets a 47-8 lead.
“I think we played well,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We executed a lot better than our previous two games, we still made mistakes, but it was a great feeling to get that win in front of our home fans.”
Bonilla said players who stood out were Elias, who had close to 400 combined yards passing and rushing; Downing, with close to 200 yards receiving; and Stevens, with two catches, one for a TD.
“(The) player of the game would be Caiden Bidgood with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries,” Bonilla said.
Tombstone (1-2, 1-1 in conference) will be in Phoenix Friday, Sept. 16, taking on John Paul II High School at Sierra Linda High School.
