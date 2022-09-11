Purchase Access

On what should have been a joyous evening of celebration as the Tombstone Yellow Jackets won their first game of the season Friday, beating the visiting Globe Tigers 47-8, quickly turned into grave concern when Tombstone freshman wide receiver Jabari Thomas suffered a serious knee injury late in the game that forced officials to end the game with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tombstone had a commanding lead when the injury occurred and was in the process of running out the clock. Thomas made a play with the ball toward the far side of the field when he was tackled, suffering his injury. An ambulance was summoned to the field and Thomas was taken to Canyon Vista Hospital for treatment. There was no word at press time on the extent of his injury.

