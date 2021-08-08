TOMBSTONE — Players and coaches for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets are determined to snap their seven-game losing streak, sooner rather than later.
The Yellow Jackets and their new coach, Dominik Badilla, officially kicked off football season last week and this week begin full-contact drills in anticipation of the Aug. 27 season opener at Santa Rita.
“We have 20 kids currently with about eight kids pending physicals,” Bonilla said. “We should have about 30 kids by the middle of next week.
“This week we are getting the kids in helmets and then shoulder pads, refreshing on some fundamentals which we won’t spend much time on because almost all of the kids have been here all summer.
“After fundamentals we are focusing on getting the playbook and offensive and defensive schemes down and being prepared as we can be, and consistently improve everyday.”
Bonilla said he and his players are eager to get into full gear but before they do they will cover the basic fundamentals of tackling and increase the intensity and tempo of practice to make sure the kids are prepared and comfortable with contact.
“We are a young group but we do have some great young, talented freshmen who have been getting bigger, faster, and stronger all summer,” Bonilla said. “Our first week has gone pretty rough dealing with physicals and equipment issues but we are focused and chasing a goal amongst the program.”
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to scrimmage Empire Aug. 20 at Empire.
Tombstone’s home opener is slated for Sept. 3 versus the Chandler Prep Titans.
