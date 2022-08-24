SIERRA VISTA – The mission is simple for the Buena High School football team this season – win more than they lose.
The Colts, who finished 2-7 last season, know they have the talent to improve on their 2021 record.
Buena head football coach Joe Thomas said this year’s schedule is favorable for his team.
“We know if we have a winning record, we have a chance to make the playoffs,” Thomas said. “We play good teams, with tough schedules. This will help us. We just have to do what we need to.”
While Buena is keeping its focus on each week, there is a common consensus on what game is circled on the schedule.
“I’m looking forward to the Marana game,” said sophomore starting quarterback Nash Moore. “They’re a good team. It will be a good game.”
Thomas agreed with his quarterback.
“Marana will be a top team in their region,” he said.
“If we can win either the game against Marana or Cienega and have a winning record we will have a chance at the playoffs. If we win both those games and have a winning record, we should not miss the playoffs.”
Buena hosts Marana on Sept. 9, a Week Two matchup.
Despite losing key starters to graduation the Colts are confident.
Securing one position has the Buena coaching staff exhaling a sigh of relief.
“We have a starting quarterback (Moore) who saw playing time last year,” Thomas said when asked what the biggest difference between this year’s team and last year’s team. “Playing 5A without a steady or experienced quarterback is tough.”
For senior Trevor Rudolph the biggest difference this year is how close the team is.
“We worked on team bonding,” he said. “Having a (strong) team bond means we will trust each other on the field.”
This season starts a new two-year Arizona Interscholastic Association alignment block. The Colts remain in the 5A Southern Region and are joined by Vail Cienega, Marana Mountain View, Tucson High, Tucson Desert View and Tucson Ironwood Ridge. Mountain View and Desert View were two of the Colts’ losses last year.
On paper Buena’s schedule leans in its favor, but the Colts will have to rely on young talent to help complete their mission of having a winning record.
“This is the smallest group I’ve had during my time at Buena,” Thomas said. “We have guys that will have to step up for us.”
The Colts concluded preseason practice with a scrimmage against Rincon and Rio Rico. They open the regular season on Sept. 2 at Sahuarita High School.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
