SIERRA VISTA — It was another unfortunate match for the Buena High volleyball team, falling to Tucson Rincon/University 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Rincon controlled the match from start to finish, defeating the Colts 25-9, 25-15 and 25-23.
With the loss, the Colts fell to 1-4.
“I think during the Rincon match we struggled limiting our errors and being aggressive,” Buena coach Breanna McDaniel said. “We used our shot selection quite a bit but overused it at times.”
Senior Brittany Comolli led the team with eight kills. Junior setter Jaden Walker registered 14 digs and two assists.
“Walker has stood out lately to me,” McDaniel said.
“She steps in to set for us at times so senior Emileigh Furry can hit, and she also steps in and is a defensive specialist for us.”
Walker’s 32 assists are second on the Colts to Furry’s 104.
“She plays both roles well and jumps in doing either for us when we need it,” McDaniel said.
Buena was coming off its first win of the season, a 3-2 victory over Tucson Sahuaro on Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Colts dominated the first set, winning 25-11 before Sahuaro won the second set 26-24.
“At times we communicate well, we can always do better communicating in serve receive and during a rally,” McDaniel said.
Buena won set four 25-18 before closing out the match with a 17-15 victory.
“We are still doing a good job out of the system and can always improve in that area,” McDaniel said. “The goal is to not be out of system but when you are, to be able to score points.”
Furrey had 39 assists, nine kills and five digs against Sahuaro.
For McDaniel, the main theme of her first season at coach is constant growth of her players.
“I’ve enjoyed the beginning of the season so far,” McDaniel said. “We have had a tough first few matches and I hope we are able to use them to build and grow.”
McDaniel had high expectations for sophomore middle blockers Schade Smith and Kamaile Kerr and the duo has not disappointed.
“Our young middles are doing well,” McDaniel said. “We are working with them on the speed of a varsity match so they are able to close the block. They are both very athletic and eager to learn and get better each day which helps them and us.”
Buena returns to its home court on Tuesday, Sept. 21, against Douglas at 6 p.m.
