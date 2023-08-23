ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers have a full roster this season with 33 athletes competing, two seniors, seven juniors, 10 sophomores and 14 freshmen. Even though the Tigers may be fielding a young team, coach Braden Davis, in his seventh year, is excited by the numbers and is looking forward to a positive season.

“We love the numbers,” Davis said. “Thirty-three players for a 1A football team is great. Since they are less experienced, a young team typically makes more mistakes and is less consistent in their play, but we’re working hard to help them self-correct and get better every practice.

