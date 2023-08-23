ST. DAVID − The St. David Tigers have a full roster this season with 33 athletes competing, two seniors, seven juniors, 10 sophomores and 14 freshmen. Even though the Tigers may be fielding a young team, coach Braden Davis, in his seventh year, is excited by the numbers and is looking forward to a positive season.
“We love the numbers,” Davis said. “Thirty-three players for a 1A football team is great. Since they are less experienced, a young team typically makes more mistakes and is less consistent in their play, but we’re working hard to help them self-correct and get better every practice.
“I’ve been impressed that this young team does not appear to be particularly fearful. They seem to be aggressive and hungry to play. It really, really helps that the vast majority of our freshmen have already spent the last three years in our middle school program.”
Last season the Tigers fielded 10 seniors; this year they will be relying on two seniors, Cole Haymore and Quinton Williams, for leadership.
“I have been very pleased with these two guys. They are the cornerstone of our team; our rocks,” Davis said. “They are experienced linemen and are bringing these young guys along. I’ve been impressed with their patience and positivity. I can’t say enough about these two guys. This is their team, and they are leading well right now.”
This year St. David will have what it believes to be a first in their programs’ history with a female athlete donning the Tigers’ uniform. Freshman Katelyn Patton will be competing alongside her teammates and twin brother Jacob.
“I think it’s the first time in school history we’ve had a girl play football, but I’m not completely sure,” Davis said. “Katelyn is doing fantastic. I love having her on the team. Coaches feel that pound for pound she might be the toughest kid out there. She is tiny but fast. She plays running back and corner and took some big hits in the scrimmage but hopped up smiling every time.
“She made a nice solo tackle from her cornerback position along our sideline and her teammates went crazy. I got tears in my eyes; I was just so proud of her. Her brother is doing well, too, and understands she is going to get some more attention and press since it’s pretty uncommon to see such a small girl playing football.”
Davis is assisted by defensive coordinator Greg Barker, offensive assistant Anthony Ciccariello, defensive specialist and junior varsity coach Nate Anderson, defensive and multi-purpose specialist Dane Owens, and quarterback and game planning/booth coach Logan Davis.
“This season we feel that we still have that quickness and speed that we’ve had the last few years,” said Barker, in his fifth year with the Tigers. “Sizewise we’re down, we don’t have the big bodies that a lot of other schools have. We’re excited about our young guys; we have two seniors and we’re excited to see what these junior and sophomore classes can bring to the table for us. We have good kids; we have speed and quickness and we’re going to take advantage of that. We’re all looking forward to having a good season.”
“Everything you learn in every sport translates to life,” said Ciccariello, a former high school and college player from Virginia and active duty military at Fort Huachuca. “That’s the message that we’re trying to get through to our athletes— the commitment you show on the football field can turn into the commitment you show on your job as an adult.
“We have great kids, great athletes who are a joy to be around. So many kids who are willing to continue to get better.”
“When I first started at St. David, eight-man football was new to me, but it was a quick learn and I love the pace — go, go, go,” said Owens, in his eighth year with the Tigers. “A lot of our athletes come up from our middle school program which helps them by stepping into similar formations, just a little more advanced.
“We’re all looking forward to this year; a lot of new players. Everyone is really excited.”
The Tigers are members of the 1A South Region. Teams in their region include the Baboquivari Warriors, the Duncan Wildkats, the Fort Thomas Apaches, the Ray Bearcats, the San Manuel Miners and the Valley Union Blue Devils.
Last season St. David finished 6-0 to lead the 1A South Region, 8-1 in 1A.
The Tigers advanced to the state semifinal sbefore falling to the Heber Mogollon Mustangs 48-39.
