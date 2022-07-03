BISBEE − San Pedro Valley’s Junior All-Stars won their second straight District 8 championship Thursday, June 30, beating the Bisbee All-Stars 20-8 at Eddie King Field.
San Pedro went 3-0 at the tournament, beating Bisbee twice and Sierra Vista once.
In the championship game San Pedro led 2-0 when Aubry Garner delivered an inside the park grand slam, giving SPVLL a 6-0 lead.
Bisbee roared back and scored all five of its runs in the bottom half of the inning, cutting San Pedro’s lead to 6-5.
In the top of the second the all-star team from Benson and St. David picked up where it had left off in the first, adding nine more runs then tacking on three in the third and two in the fourth for a 20-5 lead.
Bisbee scored its final three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Madison Torres led SPVLL, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs, Garner was 3-for-5 with five RBIs, Aly Bosley and Kylie Sigley each were 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Camber Jacquez was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Natalie Guzman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Espin Boozer was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Akota Abbott went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Bosley was the winning pitcher, allowing 16 hits, striking out two and not allowing a walk.
Allyssa Lopez took the loss for Bisbee, striking out three and walking three. Lopez and Ale Hernandez each went 3-for-3 while Nay Salazar, Kaitlyn Murphy and Dakota Bowman each were 2-for-3.
SPVLL coach Robert Guzman said he’s excited to be taking this team back to the state tournament where it went 3-2 last year.
“They’re really starting to come together as a team,” Guzman said. “I like the effort I’m getting from these girls. They come out and play hard every day ready to compete.”
Guzman wanted to thank Richard “Yogi’ Wilson for helping coach the team.
State for juniors takes place in Avondale July 8-16. San Pedro will play Tucson Thornydale in the first round on Friday, July 8.
The 8-10 all-star tournament kicked off Thursday, June 30, at Domingo Paiz Park in Sierra Vista.
In the first game San Pedro Valley beat Douglas 19-3 while in the second game Willcox shut out Bisbee 14-0 as Hattie Macumber threw a no-hitter for Willcox and was one walk shy of a perfect game.
Douglas beat Bisbee 20-13 in an elimination game Friday while Sierra Vista’s Ponytail All-Stars beat San Pedro 7-3, setting up a semifinal showdown with Willcox Saturday morning.
Macumber once again demonstrated her dominance, throwing a second consecutive no-hitter as Willcox advanced to the District 8 championship game, beating Sierra Vista 12-1.
Macumber struck out 13 and walked two. SV’s run came on a throwing error by Willcox in the third inning.
Macumber hit 3-for-3, scored four runs and had an RBI; Jayleen Aguirre was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Julie Larson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Lilly Williams was 1-for-1 with three RBIs
Hailey Serna started the game in the pitcher’s circle for Sierra Vista, going two innings before being replaced by Brooklyn Pitts and Tessa Smith.
Clair Goodman and Oakley Rugg were the only Sierra Vista runners to reach base Saturday.
While Sierra Vista and Willcox were playing, Douglas was having a rematch with San Pedro with the loser being eliminated. The game was tied 1-1 going into the top of the third when SPVLL scored four runs en route to a 13-3 win.
Douglas ends the tournament 1-2 while San Pedro has a rematch with Sierra Vista Tuesday, July 5, at 5 p.m. with the winner facing Willcox Wednesday, July 6, at 5:30 for the District 8 title.
Baseball
The Nogales All-Stars beat the Sierra Vista All-Stars 13-1 Friday, winning the District 8 championship.
Nogales scored took a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Sierra Vista, which two nights earlier had been no-hit by Nogales, scored its lone run in the bottom half of the inning.
Nogales led 9-1 going into the fourth and 13-1 going into the fifth.
In four games at the District 8 tournament Nogales outscored its opponents 63-3 and had two shutouts, one of which was a no-hitter.
The 10-12 all-star tournament kicked off Friday in Nogales. San Pedro beat Willcox 14-8 in the first game while Nogales shut out Bisbee 16-0 in the other game.
On Saturday Douglas beat San Pedro 13-2 while Nogales edged Sierra Vista 4-2 in the other game which was played at noon.
Two elimination games, one between Willcox and Bisbee and the other between San Pedro and Sierra Vista, will be played on Wednesday, July 6. Douglas advances to the semifinal game on Thursday, July 7, at 5 p.m. against Nogales.
