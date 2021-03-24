COUNTY —The St. David Tigers baseball team started their season with two road trips — first in Hayden to take on the Lobos on March 20 and then to Tucson to challenge the St. Augustine Wolves on March 22.
In their first game since COVID ended their 2020 season, the Tigers came home victorious with a 9-4 win over the Lobos.
“It was a typical first game with all the pregame nerves,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “It definitely took us a while to get started.”
The first inning had the Lobos leading 1-0 over the Tigers. Neither team scored again until the third when St. David junior Devin Deskins earned his first RBI, bringing home senior Reo Larson. The game would remain tied 1-1 until the fifth when the Tigers scored three more runs, bringing home Larson, junior Brayden Merrill and sophomore Josh Garrett to put St. David up 4-1.
Four more Tigers runs in the sixth and one from the Lobos had the Tigers leading 7-2 going into the final inning. With one run in the seventh and Hayden scoring two, the Tigers took home their first victory.
Senior Kason Jacquez pitched 5⅔ innings for the Tigers, recording six strikeouts. Larson then took over, striking out two. Senior Logan Davis led the Tigers with two doubles and five RBIs.
“It’s always good to get a win in the first game,” Goodman said. “We have four games this week; we need to continue to get better and have timely hits.”
The Tigers next took on the St. Augustine Wolves but were not able to overcome the Wolves’ 5-1 lead in the first inning. The Tigers scored two in the fourth inning but St. Augustine took a 13-8 victory.St. David came within four with five runs in the sixth but the Wolves countered with one of their own to go into the seventh inning up 13-8, which is how the game ended.
Pitching for the Tigers were sophomore Ryan Gooding, Davis and junior Jacob Goodman. Leading St. David offensively were Goodman with two hits and four RBIs and Davis and Gooding with two hits each.
“I’m proud of our team for not giving up when we were behind,” Goodman said. “We’ll be ready to bounce back for Wednesday’s game.”
St. David, 1-1, will be competing at Fort Thomas on March 24, at home against Valley Union on March 25 and at San Manuel on March 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.