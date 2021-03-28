ST. DAVID —The St. David Tigers’ baseball team brought home two victories, defeating the Valley Union Blue Devils 13-0 and the San Manuel Miners 15-2 to improve their early season record to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in 1A South competition.
The Tigers hosted the Blue Devils on Thursday, the lead early and holding Valley Union scoreless in the first inning while putting one run on the scoreboard. Neither the Tigers nor the Blue Devils found the scoreboard for the next two innings. It was in the fourth inning, however, that the St. David bats came alive, with the Tigers adding 12 more runs. Holding the Blue Devils scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings, the Tigers would take the home field win by the 10-run rule.
Pitching for the Tigers were senior Reo Larson, who threw two innings with four strikeouts; and senior Logan Davis, who threw three innings with seven strikeouts.
Senior Robby Gooding had two runs and one RBI, junior Jacob Goodman had one run and one RBI, Larson had two runs and two RBIs, junior Braden Merrill had two runs and two RBIs, Davis had one run and two RBIs, junior Talon Haynie had two runs and one RBI, junior Devin Deskins had two runs, senior Kason Jacquez had one run and sophomore Ryan Gooding had one run.
“We need to do a better job of getting started earlier in the game,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “We’ve done this in our first three games but we can’t do that anymore.”
For Valley Union, J.J. Valenzuela started the game on the mound and lasted 3⅔ innings, giving up 11 runs while walking three and fanning three. Levi Lawson threw one inning in relief, allowing two runs and two hits.
The Blue Devils had just three hits. Lawson was 2-for-3 while Valenzuela was 1-for-2.
“Complete change with hustle and aggressiveness,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vassquez said. “We could care less about the final score, these boys proved something to themselves tonight.”
The Tigers traveled to San Manuel on Friday and led the Miners 2-1 going into the second inning. The Tigers held the Miners scoreless while adding six runs to go up 8-1. One run by the Miners in the third had the game at 8-2. The Tigers held the Miners scoreless through the next two innings but added three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to end the game in five innings by the 10-run rule.
Pitching for the Tigers was Jacquez, who threw all five innings with 11 strikeout and no walks.
Leading the Tigers were Goodman with two runs and one RBI, Larson with two runs and one RBI, sophomore Wyatt Judd with one RBI, Merrill with two runs and one RBI, Davis with one run and two RBIs, Haynie with three runs and one RBI, Deskins with one run and two RBIs, Jacquez with one run and one RBI and Gooding with two runs and two RBIs.
“We got our bats going sooner,” Goodman said. “We had a better all-out effort from everyone on the team but we still have a lot of room for improvement. We still need to outwork our talent.”
The Tigers will be in Tombstone on Tuesday to take on the Yellow Jackets at 3:45 p.m. They will host the Willcox Cowboys on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
