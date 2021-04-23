ELFRIDA — The St. David, ranked fourth in the most recent 1A state baseball rankings, maintained its hold on first place in the 1A South after shutting out the Valley Union Blue Devils 10-0 Tuesday in regional baseball action.
Reo Larson was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, going all five innings on the mound while allowing the Blue Devils no runs and four hits.He struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk.
Larson’s double in the first inning got St, David on the board as Robby Gooding scored for a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers tacked on another two runs in the third as L Davis and K Jacquez each scored.
St. David used a three-run fourth to increase its lead to 6-0.
A four-run fifth pushed the Tigers lead to 10-0. Larson had a two-RBI double that scored Merrill and Gooding and Larson and Talon Haynie’s runs gave the visiting Tigers a 10-0 lead.
St. David had 16 hits. Larson was 4-for-4 and had four RBIs; Gooding was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Haynie was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Jacob Goodman 2-for-3 with an RBI; Ryan Gooding 2-for-4; Braden Merrill 1-for-2 and Devin Deskins 1-for-3.
Jace Mitchell and JJ Valenzuela pitched for VUHS with Mitchell throwing 4 2/3 innings. The pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and two walks.
Levi Lawson hit 2-for-2 for the Blue Devils while Mitchell and Elijah Riesgo both were 1-for-2.
The Tigers improved to 10-2 overall on the season, 7-0 in conference, 4-0 in region.
The Blue Devils drop to 2-7 overall, 2-6 in conference and 1-2 in region.
