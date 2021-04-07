ST. DAVID — St. David’s boys tennis team won its fourth straight match Monday and improved to 5-1 overall after shutting out the Morenci Wildcats 9-0.
The St. David girls, who were forced to forfeit five matches due to the lack of players, lost 5-4, dropping their record to 1-4.
In the boys match, St. David’s Jordan Merrill, Kaden Watt, Merek Haynie, Brayden Trejo and Kydin Richardson, all won their respective singles matches 8-0. Regan Young, playing No. 6 singles for the Tigers, was an 8-2 winner.
In doubles play, Watts and Merrill were 8-0 winners; Trejo and Haynie 8-2 winners, and Young and Richardson 8-1 winners.
In the girls match, St. David freshman Safina Blachly, playing No. 1 singles, posted an 8-4 win; sophomore Sydney Haynie, playing No. 2 singles, also was an 8-4 winner; and senior Claire Daily, playing No. 3 singles, was a 9-8 winner. The Tigers forfeited their four, five and six singles matches.
In doubles play, Daily and Blachly were 8-4 winners and the Tigers forfeited the next two doubles matches.
St. David has home matches scheduled with Benson on Thursday and Valley Union on Friday.
