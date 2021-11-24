ST. DAVID —Team and individual growth are only two of the goals St. David coach Matthew Brogan is looking for his girls’ varsity basketball team develop in his first year as head coach.
“We (the coaches) are excited to see the growth that this team will experience this season,” Brogan said. “They have put in a lot of work during the offseason and we’re looking forward to seeing where that hard work takes us.”
Brogan will be assisted by Tyler Deneweth, AJ Jacquez and junior varsity coach Sean Brogan. Deneweth and Sean Brogan are nephews of the head coach.
All in their first-year with the St. David program, they share the belief that growth will be the focus of the season. With a young group of athletes and no seniors on the squad (the program graduated five seniors from the 2020-21 team), they know that the coaches and the players will be experiencing a learning curve. Only three varsity players return.
Matthew Brogan is undaunted by what he sees as a very young team.
“They are definitely quick, they have good feet and they are strong ball handlers,” he said. “Now we just need to get some game experience.”
Sean Brogan see player’s willingness to learn as a positive.
“Being such a young team with no seniors and only two juniors, I’m excited to see how much we grow,” he said. “And there is definitely lots of room to learn and grow. They are gritty, always willing to give 110%, and have positive attitudes. I think that we will surprise people on how fast we rebound from last year.”
Deneweth, who works mainly with shooting and point guards, agrees.
“We definitely have speed and are good at getting to the rim,” he said. “We are also working on how to handle pressure defense. I’m excited to see our young team grow.”
Looking forward to the start of their competitive season, Matthew Brogan says there is more to the Tigers’ than just how they play on the court.
“This year we are focusing on instilling self-belief and confidence; we want to build that culture in our program,” he said. “This will put us in the position to compete at the highest level and give us the opportunity to play in state. Winning is definitely important but we want high-character kids who represent our school and community at the highest level and leaving our program better than when they came in. This will translate to respect and sportsmanship.”
Last season the Tigers finished with a 16-5 record, making it to the 1A state quarterfinals where they fell to Fort Thomas Apaches 56-46. Other members of the 1A South include the Cibecue Wildcats, Duncan Wildkats, Fort Thomas Apaches, Patagonia Lobos, San Simon Longhorns and Valley Union Blue Devils.
The Tigers open the season at Tombstone on Monday, Nov. 29. In addition to regular season games, they will compete in two tournaments, the Williams Route 66 Classic and the Eastern Arizona Christmas Tournament.
