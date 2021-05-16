TEMPE — The St. David Tigers knocked off the Williams Vikings 9-5 Friday night in the 1A state semifinals at Diablo Stadium.
With the win, St. David faced three-seed Ray High School of Kearny, 10-9 winners over two-seed Bagdad, Saturday for the 1A state title. Results from the state championship game will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald/Review.
Against Williams, St. David scored a run in the bottom of the first, taking a 1-0 lead. The Vikings countered with two in the top of the second for a short-lived 2-1 lead.
The Tigers regained the lead at 3-2 after scoring twice in the bottom half of the inning. St. David blew the game open in the fourth, scoring five runs for an 8-2 lead.
After surrendering three runs to Williams in the top half of the next inning, St. David tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to lead by four.
Reo Larson, Kason Jacquez and Ryan Gooding pitched for St. David, allowing four hits. They struck out eight and walked seven.
St. David had seven hits. Jacquez and Braden Merrill each had two hits and three RBIs. Larson, Gooding and Logan Davis each had one hit.
