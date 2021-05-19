PHOENIX — “The best is yet to come” was the outlook St. David baseball coach Ron Goodman had when looking at the Tigers’ final weekend of 1A state baseball. That rang true as his team won the 1A state title Saturday, beating Kearny Ray High School 9-8.
After holding the Bearcats scoreless in the top half of the first, the Tigers took over on offense and scored seven runs off five hits in the bottom half of the inning, taking a decisive early lead. Again holding Ray scoreless in the top of the second, the Tigers added one more run to lead 8-0.
The Bearcats cut the Tigers’ lead in the fourth by scoring four runs. They added two more in the top of the fourth to bring the score to 8-6. Neither team scored in the fifth, but the Tigers added one in the sixth to increase their lead to 9-6.
The Bearcats took their final bats and, while scoring twice more, were not able to top the Tigers.
“Things were getting tough but we kept working hard,” Goodman said. “We knew we could get it done.”
Pitching for the Tigers were senior Reo Larson, who had two strikeouts and three walks, and sophomore Ryan Gooding, who recorded two strikeouts and one walk.
Offensively for the Tigers junior Talon Haynie had one run and one hit; senior Robby Gooding had one run and one hit; Larson had one run and two hits; senior Kason Jacquez had one run, two hits and two RBIs; Gooding had one run, one hit and one RBI; senior Logan Davis had one run, two hits and one RBI; junior Jacob Goodman had one run, two hits (including a triple) and three RBIs; and junior Devin Deskins had one RBI.
“I’m so proud of this group of kids,” Goodman said. “We had a tough schedule that prepared us for the state games. We had losses and injuries early in the season but I never doubted their ability to persevere, to come back from adversity.
“They worked so hard, gave everything they had to the coaches, their team and each other. They believed in themselves, their teammates and the coaches. It was all them, from our six bench players who never complained to our starters.”
With their last two victories, St. David will have its name etched in the Arizona high school record books as the 2020-21 1A state baseball champion.
“After we won the final game one of our players said to me ‘Coach you always believed in us,’ “ Goodman added. “I said ‘It was all you guys!’ ”
St. David finishes the year 19-2 overall.
