ST.DAVID — The 1A All-Star eight-man football game, the Tom Davis Memorial 2021 All-Star Senior Bowl, was held at St. David High School on Saturday, June 5.
The players and coaches arrived at St. David High School on Thursday to get to know each other and to practice with their all-star teammates. After two days of team bonding, the players took to the field for their final eight-man football game.
The teams, the Gray and the Blue, consisted of nine players each.
The Gray team was coached by Bryan McCarty from Salome and assisted by Braden Davis from St. David. Members of the Gray team were: Reo Larson, Logan Davis and Kason Jacquez from St. David; Luis Lara, Blake Smith and Cody Jenson from Williams; Matthew Perez from Superior; TJ Madrid III from San Manuel; and Gunner Dukeshier from Anthem Prep.
The Blue team was coached by Bracken Walker from Fort Thomas and assisted by Eric Bejarano, Robert Bejarano, and Joey Bejarano from Duncan. Members of the Blue team were: Rey Tapia, Rocky Sandoval and Steven Peterson from Bagdad; Darius Antonio and Colby Pino from Fort Thomas; Jason McGrath and Tommy Hille from Duncan; and Billy Fitzsimmons and Diego Amaya from Mogollon.
Prior to the start of the game, Duncan superintendent Eldon Merrell was honored for his many years of dedication to coaching football, to the 1A State all-star football games, and the 1A conference.
“For the coaches to think of me for this honor is humbling,” Merrell said. “I love football, especially small town football. It’s what we do on Friday nights in the fall.”
The first half of the game was played in the traditional eight-man football style.
The first quarter had the Gray team scoring first with Davis connecting to Dukeshier on a 38-yard pass for a touchdown and, with the conversion by Jacquez good, the Gray team led 8-0 with 1:32 left in the quarter.
The Blue team came back quickly with 48 seconds left in the quarter to score on a 45-yard pass from Sandoval to Fitzsimmons. The point after attempt failed and the Gray led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
With 9:53 remaining in the second quarter, Davis tossed a 5-yard pass to Jacquez to extend the Gray team’s lead to 14-6 after the extra point attempt failed. The Blue team came back quickly, moving the ball down the field to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Sandoval with 8:50 remaining before halftime. With the extra point attempt failing, the score was 14-12 in favor of the Gray.
The Gray came back with a 75-yard kickoff return by Dukeshier, and with another failed extra point attempt, the Gray team would lead 20-12.
The final score of the first half would come with less than a minute left in the second quarter on a 10-yard run by Madrid and, with Smith connecting for the two-point conversion, the Gray team led 28-12 at the half.
The second half had the teams playing a 5-on-5 passing game with a running clock. Both teams had three scores, making the final score 31-15 in favor of the Gray team.
Blue team awards: offensive player of the game went to Sandoval and defensive player of the game to Hille. Gray awards: offensive player of the game went to Davis and defensive player to Jenson. The overall MVP went to Dukeshier.
“This was my first opportunity coaching in an all-star game and it was truly a pleasure,” St. David coach Davis said. “These guys are all fantastic young men, both teams. Such high football IQ’s, great character, fun guys to be around.
“This game was for them and about them, but it was a real treat for coaches as well. I really appreciated getting to know these guys and spending three days with them. I wish them all the very best of luck and I know they will be successful in whatever they choose to do next.”
