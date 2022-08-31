WILLCOX − In an early season showdown between county neighbors, the Willcox Cowgirls volleyball team lost to the visiting St. David Tigers in four sets, 3-1, on Monday, Aug. 29.
The Tigers won in their first match of the season, the first under new head coach Brianna Tillett.
St. David took the first set in a tight 25-23 shootout. The scores went back and forth early, but by mid set the Cowgirls pulled away 15-9, only to have the Tigers claw their way back.
In the second set Willcox again took the early lead at 10-5, but the Tigers shook off any first match jitters and continued steady play to win it decisively, 25-18
With the match on the line in the third set Willcox got its game together and rebounded, taking an early 15-6 lead and holding on to win 25-19.
The fourth set began with both teams within a few points of each other until mid set when Tigers middle blocker Anissa Jacques and hitters Myla Trejo and Emilynn Jaquez dominated the net, allowing their team to pull ahead in fourth set 25-17 and win the match.
Malia Rogers had eight of the Cowgirls’ 16 kills, and she recorded the team’s only block.
Baleigh Cassidy, a transfer from Valley Union High School in Elfrida, led Willcox in aces with four and Natelie Thompson led with eight of the team’s 23 digs.
“I don’t know who showed up to play today,” Willcox head coach Todd De Baun said. “This isn’t our team. We didn’t move our hits around, basically we didn’t have our head in the game the entire time.
“We had a good summer, so I don’t know who this team was that showed up. We have six days until we face our next opponent to do something. You gotta come to play, every point counts, you gotta be here every time you play.”
“It was good, a good game, we’re excited for the season,” Tillett said. “I liked the defense, our hitters, and our blocking. There are still some things to work on, like controlling the chaos, but for the most part it was good.”
Willcox travels to Tucson to face the San Miguel Vipers on Sept. 9.
The Tigers faced the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
