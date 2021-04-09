ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers traveled to Duncan to take on the Wildkats in regional baseball competition on Tuesday and left with a 12-0 win.
“This was one of our better efforts this season,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “We are getting better but we still have a long way to go.”
The Tigers took the lead early with three runs in the second inning while holding the Wildkats scoreless. Adding one in the third, six in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Duncan to no runs, the Tigers won by the 10-run rule.
Pitching for the Tigers was senior Reo Larson, who struck out four and walked two.
Senior Robby Gooding had one run; Larson one hit and one RBI; sophomore Wyatt Judd one run and one hit; junior Braden Merrill one run and one RBI; senior Logan Davis one run, one hit and one RBI; senior Payton Dixon one run; junior Talon Haynie two runs, two hits and two RBIs; junior Devin Deskins one run, one hit and one RBI; senior Kason Jacquez one run, two hits and two RBIs; and sophomore Ryan Gooding one run.
“Reo pitched really well,” Goodman said. “Our defense was stellar behind him, turning two double plays.”
The Tigers, 2-0 in regional competition, 5-2 overall, will be at home on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game against Fort Thomas.
