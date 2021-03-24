COUNTY —The St. David Tigers’ softball team started their 2021 season with two away games, traveling to Hayden to take on the Lobos on March 20 and to Tucson to take on the St. Augustine Wolves March 22.
The Tigers would bring home two victories, defeating the Lobos 16-12 and the Wolves 34-11.
In their first game, the Tigers took a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning only to see the Lobos battle back to within one at 4-3.
Adding three more runs and holding the Lobos scoreless in the second, the Tigers increased their lead to 7-3. The fourth inning had the Tigers adding three runs with the Lobos adding four.
“We played the short game against Hayden with lots of bunts and slaps,” first year coach Leah Haymore said. “When we were tied in at the bottom of the sixth, I told them that we only had to win one more inning, to be patient, and when you get a good pitch to hit it.”
Sophomore Taylee Jacquez pitched for the Tigers, striking out two. Senior Brylee Murray and junior Mackenzie Comaduran had three runs each; T. Jacquez, senior Gennie Morrison, freshman Anissa Jacquez, and senior Jaelyn Goodman scored two runs each; and sophomore Jazzi Pacheco and freshman Halee Deskins scored one run each.
Aainst the St. Augustine Wolves, the Tigers led early, putting 15 runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. Adding four more in the second and holding the Wolves scoreless, the Tigers went up 19-2. The third inning had St. David leading 24-11. The Tigers scored six runs in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Pitching for the Tigers were Goodman and T. Jacquez. Leading the Tigers offensively were Comaduran with five runs, a home run, a double and two singles; Pacheco with six runs, two singles and a double; and Murray with five runs, four walks and a single.
Morrison had four runs and a single; Romero with four runs, a single, and four walks; T. Jacquez with three runs, two singles and a walk; A. Jacquez with three runs, a single and a double; Goodman with two runs, a double and a walk; and Merrill with two runs and a single.
“The girls did everything I asked of them during the game, to slap or bunt or hit – they always got the job done,” Haymore said.
St. David (2-0) will be at Fort Thomas on March 24; at home against Valley Union on March 25; and at San Manuel on March 26.
