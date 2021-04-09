ST. DAVID — The St. David Tigers’ softball team improved their 1A South regional record to 2-0, 5-2 overall, with a 20-4 victory over the Duncan Wildkats Tuesday.
“We worked on bunting and slapping,” St. David coach Leah Haymore said, “as well as throw downs from our catcher to first, second, and third bases.”
The Tigers put eight runs on the scoreboard to the Wildkats one in the first inning to take the early lead 8-1. Adding 11 more in the second to Duncan’s two, the Tigers would lead 19-3.
Senior Brylee Murray had three runs; senior Goldie Merrill two runs; junior Mackenzie Comaduran one run; sophomore Jazzi Pacheco two runs; senior Gennie Morrison two runs; freshman Anissa Jacquez three runs; T. Jacquez four runs; senior Jaelyn Goodman one run; and senior Ashlee Romero had two runs.
The Tigers will host Fort Thomas on April 13 at 4 p.m.
