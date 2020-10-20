The St. David Tigers’ varsity volleyball team traveled to Tucson on Tuesday to take on the Immaculate Heart Knights.
The Tigers defeated the Knights in three games 25-7, 25-11, 25-18.
The victory over Immaculate Heart moved St. David’s season record to 6-1.
“Our girls came out strong on the first two sets,” St. David assistant volleyball coach Breana Tillett said. “We decided to have our younger girls play the third set and let them try different positions. We were very pleased to see the possibilities for the next season with our returning players.”
Leading the Tigers statistically against the Knights were senior Sydney Klump with eight service aces, senior Brylee Murray with five service aces and senior Kayla Judd with nine kills.
The Tigers will take on the Desert Christian Eagles on Thursday and the Bisbee Pumas on Friday. Both games will be at St. David.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.