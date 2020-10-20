The St. David Tigers’ varsity volleyball team traveled to Tucson on Tuesday to take on the Immaculate Heart Knights.

The Tigers defeated the Knights in three games 25-7, 25-11, 25-18.

The victory over Immaculate Heart moved St. David’s season record to 6-1.

“Our girls came out strong on the first two sets,” St. David assistant volleyball coach Breana Tillett said. “We decided to have our younger girls play the third set and let them try different positions. We were very pleased to see the possibilities for the next season with our returning players.”

Leading the Tigers statistically against the Knights were senior Sydney Klump with eight service aces, senior Brylee Murray with five service aces and senior Kayla Judd with nine kills.

The Tigers will take on the Desert Christian Eagles on Thursday and the Bisbee Pumas on Friday. Both games will be at St. David.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments