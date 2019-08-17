Standing their ground

TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School's football team may be two weeks away from their season opener but they had their first taste of tackling their opponents Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets hosted Valley Union and St. David high schools, both are a part of the 1A Conference, for a scrimmage in the "Town too Tough to Die." Fans from each of the schools filled the stands and Friday allowed the Tombstone faithful to see the team in action under new coach Jerry Rhoades.
Tombstone opens their season at home on Aug. 30 against San Carlos.