Student athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic awards

Nine Cochise College students were recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for achieving high-grade point averages while competing in intercollegiate sports for the 2018-19 year. These students also exhibit exemplary skills and good sportsmanship.
NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete first-team recipients must have a 4.0 GPA for the year, second-team must have a 3.80 - 3.99 GPA, and the third team must have a 3.60 – 3.79 GPA for this award.
Jazzmyn Hughes (women’s basketball) and Justus Rainwater (men’s basketball) earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and placed in the First Team NJCAA All-Academic honors.
Three students earned second-team awards: Awa Keita (women’s basketball), Milan Szabo (men’s basketball) and Toby Allred (baseball).
Isabel Rodriguez (women’s basketball), Sasha Schoenborn (women’s basketball), See’Arriah Evans-Collins (women’s basketball) and Steven Saunders (baseball) received the third-team awards.
The Cochise College women’s and men’s basketball and baseball teams were honored among this year’s NJCAA All-Academic Teams, awarded to programs with team GPAs above 3.00.
The Cochise women’s basketball finished the 2018-19 year with a team GPA of 3.43.
The Cochise men’s basketball team finished with a team GPA of 3.08.
The Apache baseball team finished with a 3.00 team GPA.