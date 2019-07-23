SV All-Stars upset Washington in dramatic fasion

NOGALES — The Sierra Vista All-Stars scored five times in their last two at-bats – including a three-run, game-winning rally in the bottom of the seventh – to erase a 7-3 deficit and walk off with an 8-7 upset of Washington in the first playoff round of the Little League 50/70 Intermediate Division West Regional tournament on Tuesday in Nogales.
Sierra Vista entered the single-elimination round of eight as the No. 7 seed after finishing pool play 1-3 – their only win coming on another walk-off win against Oregon. The Washington team, from the city of Bellevue, was seeded No. 2 with a 3-1 record in pool play.
In Tuesday’s game, Damien Jackson started Sierra Vista’s game-winning rally with a single to lead off the seventh. Davian Estrada was hit by a pitch and the two runners pulled off a double steal. Jackson then scored on a wild pitch to cut the Washington lead to 7-6.
After a strikeout, Alex Cushman singled and Brodyn Quinn reached on a run-scoring fielder’s choice that tied the game with two outs.
Adan Plantillas followed by singling Quinn to third, and Quinn then scored on a wild pitch to give Sierra Vista the victory.
Isaac Torres was the winning pitcher after throwing 2 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings of relief. He also had three hits in the game to lead the offense.
Sierra Vista now advances to the semifinal round to take on No. 6-seeded Alaska at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fleischer Park in Nogales.