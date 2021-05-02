The Huachucans are pleased to announce their 37th Annual Fundraising Sierra Vista Open Golf Tournament beginning Friday, May 14, running through Sunday, May 16 at Pueblo del Sol Country Club.
This prestigious championship-level tournament is this year’s primary fundraiser for The Huachucans, who have donated well over a million dollars to local charities over the past 36 years
The tournament begins with a full field of 31 teams, 124 golfers, for a four-person scramble tournament on May 14 with registration at 7 a.m., and the first tee time at 7:30 a.m. Men will play from the white tees while the ladies will play from the red tees. Contests for closest to the pin, longest drive, hole-in-one, other prizes, lunch and a putting contest will follow golf. Players will receive a Sierra Vista Open golf cooler, a golf towel and other amenities.
The Sierra Vista Open Championship is a 36-hole individual stroke play tournament with prizes for one-third of the field. Players may choose to play in the gross flight from the blue tees or in one of the net flights from the white, green, gold or red tees. Teeoff location is dependent on age group. The first tee time on Saturday will be 7:30 a.m., while Sunday pairings will be based on first-round scores. After the tournament concludes there will be an awards ceremony, trophy presentation, pro payout in the PDS Meeting Room and Pro Shop Credit for Amateurs.
For information, contact Jack Isler at 520-249-1144 or email jkson1@aol.com.
Submitted by Jack Isler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.