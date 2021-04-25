The Sierra Vista Adult Soccer League allowed Coronado Athletic Club players to join them for the spring season of the women’s league this year.
According to league officials, many of the girls weren’t able to play because high schools weren’t offering the sport due to COVID-19. Many of their tournaments were canceled and game opportunities were limited for the U19 Girls team. SVASL was gracious enough to allow the girls to play on a team together.
Dorothy DeHart brought the young ladies onto her own team. She has been involved in the soccer community of Sierra Vista for many years. She’s taken care of and watched many seniors graduate and move on. This group was the last of the seniors she had been involved with. DeHart really wanted to see these girls be celebrated for the years of hard work they put in. That’s when she worked with SVASL and CAC to coordinate a Senior Night for the graduating players.
“If it wasn’t for Dorothy, these girls wouldn’t have had the opportunity to celebrate their final year of soccer as they watched their older peers do” said Amanda Peters, manager and director with CAC. “These seniors have had it tough during this pandemic and have sacrificed many of the normal activities they were looking forward to. What Dorothy did gave them something to celebrate and remember.”
